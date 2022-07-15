Plastic And Cosmetic Surgery: Some Common Risk Factors Associated With It

What are the substantial risk elements of cosmetic and plastic surgery?

Plastic Surgery is a field not related to any anatomic area, in contrast to other super specialities such as cardiothoracic surgery/ neurosurgery/ urology. Unlike other fields, plastic surgeons operate in nearly all body areas. However, due to this very reason, there is a myth associated with Plastic Surgery, for example, that plastic surgery does not involve actual surgery or that a person's features can easily be transformed to resemble another person or a celebrity as if by magic, a myth perpetuated by many feature films and serials.

Dr Richie Gupta, Director and HOD, Plastic Surgery, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, shares some significant risk factors associated with plastic and cosmetic surgery.

Subfields Of Plastic Surgery

However, plastic surgery involves actual surgery on body parts with similar risks and complications as in other branches of surgery. Two major branches of plastic surgery are reconstructive surgery and cosmetic/aesthetic surgery. In addition, plastic surgery has various subfields such as craniofacial surgery, maxillofacial surgery, burns, hand surgery, surgery for congenital disabilities, trauma surgery including reimplants, and gender affirmation (sex change) surgery etc.

Risks And Complications Of Plastic Surgery

The risks and complications of plastic surgery procedures vary with the type of surgery and the area operated upon.

Some complications common to all surgical branches are- bleeding and infection, that can happen with any surgical procedure. However, in Cosmetic/Aesthetic surgeries, the complication tolerance is much less than in Reconstructive Surgeries.

This is because incisions in most cosmetic surgeries are given in relatively hidden areas in the body, even if the surgical procedure becomes more technically demanding. For example, rhinoplasty is carried out from incisions mostly inside the nostrils and not from a long incision on the bridge of the nose, which is technically easier but will leave behind a permanent scar, which will be perpetually visible, even though fine.

What Factors Affect The Risks And Complications?

Risks and complications also depend on the area/ tissues/ organs being operated upon. For example, a complex craniofacial deformity involving premature fusion of sutures between skull bones with misshaped head and pressure on the growing brain.

A craniofacial surgery to correct this defect, carried out jointly by a Plastic and Neurosurgeon, may have risks of loss of vision, convulsion, and even death.

In addition, a procedure for correcting finger deformity or fusion of fingers may have the associated risks of gangrene of part or whole of the finger or loss of ability to bend or fully straighten the finger.

Repairing a cleft palate may have an associated risk of imperfect speech development despite a suitable repair or a palatal fistula (a hole in the repaired palate).

Breast Augmentation And Liposuction

Breast augmentation with implants may have chances of infection with the need to remove the implants or less common complication of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

In addition, a liposuction procedure may be associated with risks of bruising, collection of fluid (seroma) requiring drainage and areas of uneven fat distribution requiring massage and other therapy.

In contrast, a cancer patient with jaw or breast reconstruction will tolerate large skin grafted areas and scars in previously specific regions from where flap/ tissue has been taken to reconstruct jaw/ breast.

Plastic surgeons know this as the risk/ benefit ratio, i.e. benefit from a procedure should be significantly higher than the risks/ scarring from that procedure. Therefore, a Plastic Surgeon will take up the patient for surgery in such a situation.

Conclusion

Today, hundreds of procedures come within the ambit of plastic surgery. The best way to learn about the procedure one wishes to undergo is to read up about it and then contact a board certified/ qualified plastic surgeon, who will make one aware of the nuances of the procedure, alternatives and associated risks and complications.

