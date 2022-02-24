Non-Surgical, Non-Invasive Rhinoplasty: A Trend Or A Revolution?

There is a rising trend in non-invasive, non-surgical rhinoplasty. Let's talk about the advantages and disadvantages of Liquid Rhinoplasty.

Rhinoplasty or a nose job in colloquial terms is one of the most popular plastic surgery procedures across the globe, the procedure has only gained popularity over time, and a lot of people looking to accentuate their features opt for it to enhance their overall appearance. It is a natural discourse for something to evolve as it grows in demand and rhinoplasties are no different. Rhinoplasties have evolved not only in terms of how natural they look now but also in terms of the procedure itself. Technology along with practice has helped in making rhinoplasties nonsurgical and painless.

In the last few years, there has been an emergence of non-surgical and non-invasive procedures. The introduction of the non-surgical rhinoplasty has now created a greater demand for such procedures. A non-surgical rhinoplasty is essentially an injectable where in Hyaluronic acid filler is used to transform the appearance of the nose giving the patient desired results. The procedure has been trending on social media as 'Liquid Rhinoplasty'.

Advantages and disadvantages of non-surgical rhinoplasty

The biggest advantage of opting for a non-surgical rhinoplasty is the fact that it takes only five to ten minutes to get done, unlike with a surgical nose job which would require the patient to rest and recover for several weeks. A non-invasive procedure such as this one is executed in mere minutes with immediate visible results and almost zero recovery time. It allows the patient the freedom to undo the procedure if they don't like it without any hassle or re-adjust it based on their requirement, making it a convenient and painless option.

However, a non-surgical procedure is less permanent and can last for anywhere between 12-18 months. The effects of the non-surgical rhinoplasty can also be easily reversed or undone by injecting an enzyme called hyaluronidase should the patient want to undo the procedure for whatever reason. It is also a low-risk procedure with little to no infection or complication risk and does not require the patient to be anesthetized, it is slowly becoming a day procedure and being opted for by many working individuals for quick results and painless outcomes.

The non-surgical rhinoplasty is quite possibly one of the biggest achievements in being able to provide a risk-free easy recovery solution to patients/ individuals seeking to enhance their features. It has become a global phenomenon with brides & grooms opting for it as well before their big day, because of its quick recovery time and zero scarring. The affordability and flexibility of the non-surgical procedure such as this one is what most of us are working towards, we strive to make procedures as painless as possible to ensure the best possible outcome. With such innovations in the industry, one can only look forward to the leaps we will take in order to streamline, minimise risk and make aesthetic and cosmetic procedures convenient and affordable.

The article is contributed by Dr. Karishma Kagodu - Plastic Surgeon, Founder and Managing Director of Dr. Karishma's Aesthetics (Kaesthetics).

