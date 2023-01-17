Microblading Safety And Aftercare: 5 Tips You Need to Know

Microblading is a semi-permanent tattoo-like treatment that works in eyebrow shaping and helps structure the eyebrow. This can give a good shape to the eyebrow and bring about a look of fullness in the eyebrow area. However, it is one step lesser than a tattoo because it involves strokes of pigment in the superficial skin that merely scratches the skin.

Microblading Procedure

The procedure is safe and does not involve any treatment depths that can reach or affect the nerves or blood vessels. However, some people are allergic to the pigment used, so it is essential to do a patch test before the treatment. In addition, some people might be allergic to the numbing cream used to do the treatment. This allergy to local anaesthesia can also be checked out through a patch test.

Microblading Side Effects

Apart from these side effects, some other local products include cutting due to the instrument used or sometimes folliculitis or infection of the skin if there are some boils or pre-existing acne around that region. However, apart from the above, which can be easily managed, the treatment is safe!

Consultant Dermatologist Dr Pravin Banodkar, Skin Crest Clinic, Matunga East, Mumbai, shares after-care tips:

Wash the area with a gentle skin cleanser. It helps in reducing inflammation, redness and burning sensation. This cleansing is essential and will not remove the pigmentation. Cleansers that do not foam are preferred. Liquid cleaners are the best. Apply a small amount of coconut oil twice daily for ten days post-procedure. It helps in keeping the area soft and conditioned. Avoid any picking of the hair or skin over the area. Avoid massaging the skin over the eyebrow area for a week. Avoid using hot water directly on the eyebrow area treated. Also, make sure you don't do any lasers or cosmetic treatments like Botulinum toxins and fillers in and around the area treated for at least a week. Always visit the Dermatologist for any other concern related to the treated area.