Microblading Safety And Aftercare: 5 Tips You Need to Know

Microblading is a semi-permanent tattoo-like treatment that works in eyebrow shaping and helps structure the eyebrow. This can give a good shape to the eyebrow and bring about a look of fullness in the eyebrow area. However, it is one step lesser than a tattoo because it involves strokes of pigment in the superficial skin that merely scratches the skin.
The procedure is safe and does not involve any treatment depths that can reach or affect the nerves or blood vessels. However, some people are allergic to the pigment used, so it is essential to do a patch test before the treatment. In addition, some people might be allergic to the numbing cream used to do the treatment. This allergy to local anaesthesia can also be checked out through a patch test.
Apart from these side effects, some other local products include cutting due to the instrument used or sometimes folliculitis or infection of the skin if there are some boils or pre-existing acne around that region. However, apart from the above, which can be easily managed, the treatment is safe!
Consultant Dermatologist Dr Pravin Banodkar, Skin Crest Clinic, Matunga East, Mumbai, shares after-care tips:
