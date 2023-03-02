Laser Hair Removal For Intimate Areas: Tips And Benefits

Laser Hair Removal For Intimate Areas

Learn more about the benefits and other details of laser treatment for hair removal by Dr Jyotsana Joshi.

Everyone wishes butter-smooth and buzz-free skin. And laser hair treatment has gained immense popularity as a method of choice among young Indians in recent years. Not just because it is safe, but it is also long-lasting and less painful as compared to traditional waxing. While there is a long-standing rumour that laser hair removal causes infertility; however, it is not the case. The laser hardly penetrates a millimetre into the skin and does not get anywhere close to your ovaries. The laser light gets absorbed by the only melanin pigment in the hair and does not go beyond it.

So, let's get going and learn more about the benefits and other details of laser treatment for hair removal by Dr Jyotsana Joshi, Consultant - Dermatology & Cosmetology, Jupiter Hospital, Pune.

Laser hair removal sends a concentrated light beam at the melanin pigment in the hair follicles: The light helps convert the heat as it passes through the skin. Unfortunately, the dark pigment in the follicle further helps damage the skin follicle to stunt the future growth of hair. The procedure usually involves six to eight sessions spaced between 6-8 weeks apart, but you may have to go for maintenance or added visits as and when needed in the future. However, you need not bother about ingrown hair or irritation as the laser treatment promises maximum benefits for all skin types. In addition, the treatment is way more hygienic and less painful than traditional waxing giving you clear and butter-smooth skin. Helpful for unbalanced hormones: Hormones are responsible for hair growth. Some conditions, such as menopause or polycystic ovarian syndrome, cause unwanted hair development. In addition, many women must shave unwanted hair frequently, resulting in stubbles and painful rashes. Laser hair removal can help with controlling hair growth in such cases. Laser treatment is a skin investment in more ways than one: Firstly, the effects of laser hair removal are long-lasting; next, it can help ward off 90 per cent of the hair permanently, making it an excellent value for money. And more, it is also easy on your pocket compared to other hair removal treatment options, such as electrolysis. Safe for the bikini area: You can make laser hair removal even safer by researching and lowering your risk of complications after treatment. Ensure a professional carries out the treatment, and always let your doctor know about the chemicals you use. Suitable for all skin types: Laser hair removal is an effective process for all skin types. It not only helps you get rid of unwanted hair but can also help draw the laser, even in the case of sensitive areas. Works for ingrowths: Laser hair removal reduces ingrown hair growth, besides providing clearer and smoother skin. This, in turn, reduces skin irritation.

