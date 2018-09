Before you step inside the OT, there are a few things that you need to be prepared about © Shutterstock

It’s a good thing that you are looking to go breast enlargement. After all, they are your assets and it’s just you who must take care of them. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, there were more than 33,000 breast augmentation surgeries carried out in India in 2016. The numbers are rising with every year, but before you step inside the OT, there are a few things that you need to be prepared about… Here they are.

They may appear to be high up on your chest: Experts say that it’s perfectly normal for the breasts to appear as if they have been planted on your chest after surgery. After some time, as the swelling begins to go down, the breasts start to look more natural. After three to six weeks, they should appear normal.

They feel different than real: Yes, that’s pretty obvious! Silicone breasts do feel very similar to the real ones, but they are still manmade. You will be able to notice the difference in a woman who began with little breast tissue than the one who had more breast tissue to begin with. Smaller implants and those that are placed below the muscle are harder to detect.

They may be itchy: As the skin is stretched out to adjust the implants, as well as the cuts that are made during the surgery, it may feel itchy. Some women also feel itchiness due to post-procedure bras and dressings.

The nipples may look different and lose feelings: The bigger the implants, the larger the nipples appear, because of stretched out skin. However, once the implants take their final shape, the nipples and areola should look proportional to the size of your new breasts. Experts also say that the nipples lose the sensation post-surgery.

They may feel unnatural: Experts say that patients need to understand that implants cause the breasts to feel unnatural at first. But as the new implants begin to settle down and you get used to them, they start to be a part of your body.