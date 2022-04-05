10 Interesting Facts About Plastic Surgery That You Should Be Aware Of

Around 9 lakh plastic surgeries are performed in India every year. It stands 5th in terms of number of surgeries performed.

When plastic surgery or cosmetic surgery comes to mind, we think of beautification. But it is not the only reason why plastic surgery is performed. It is done to treat other problems as well to ensure a happy and healthy life for the patient. The number of plastic surgeries performed every year is increasing by the day with the inclination of people towards it. Plastic surgery doesn't involve the use of plastic during the procedure. The name is actually derived from the Greek word 'plastikos' meaning malleable or mouldable. Silicone, Gore-Tex and Medpor are common materials used as implants during plastic surgery. In some cases, grafts (for example ear cartilage) are used in place of implants. Many such interesting facts associated with the surgery will be amusing to know

Here, Dr Shruti Marwah, MBBS, MS Mch, plastic surgery, has shared 10 interesting facts about cosmetic surgery -

Plastic surgery doesn't have any long-term side effects. It is a method that treats your problem and does not create a new problem or enhance the existing one. Plastic surgery is a common treatment procedure the number of which is increasing by the day in India. Around 9 lakh plastic surgeries are performed in India every year. It stands 5th in terms of number of surgeries performed. Plastic surgery is not only cosmetic surgery. It is performed to treat numerous health complications such as trauma plastic surgery, cancer plastic surgery, paediatric plastic surgery, microsurgery are all different branches of plastic surgery. Besides, all surgeries of hand and nerves are done by plastic surgeons. Plastic surgery is an important treatment procedure when it comes to treating burn injuries. Plastic surgeons are experts in treating fresh or old burn injuries. Plastic Surgery is not performed to change you; it is done to make you the best version of yourself. A number of people are suffering from facial or body deformities. Plastic Surgery is a boon for them to get rid of problems. It is a common misconception that silicone implants cause breast cancer. It is not the case. There is no proven association between breast cancer and plastic surgery. Breast reduction or lift does not inhibit breast feeding. With the current techniques of breast reduction, the person can breastfeed normally. The connections between the nipple and gland are preserved. Plastic surgery is not scar-free. Plastic surgeons put incisions in such a way that the scars are in hidden areas of the body, remain unrecognisable to everyone. Also, they do very fine closure because of which the scars are extremely thin. In some cases, scars disappear with time. A common perception is that only women undergo plastic surgery, it's not true. Even men are getting plastic surgery today. Plastic surgery doesn't involve the use of plastic during the procedure. The materials that are used during the surgery include silicone, Gore-Tex and Medpor with silicone in most cases. In some cases, grafts are also used which are taken from the patient's body.

With the evolution in medical technology, plastic surgery has become an easier procedure to perform. You can go for it in case of need without any doubt. For clarity, you should ask questions to your surgeon before going for the surgery.