You don’t like your facial hair. You and a spending a lot of time and money at the salon in your effort to hide it from the world. But with the coronavirus pandemic sending the entire country on a lockdown, there is no question of stepping out, let alone going to the salon. But, does that mean that you have to wake up with your facial hair every morning? Definitely not. Here, we tell you how to get rid of it even when you are on self quarantine.

Befriend the tweezer

Bushy eyebrows can become a big problem when are unable to go to the salon for too long. So, what can you do? Simply befriend the tweezer. We know it’s a bit painful. But instead of plucking all the unwanted hair at once, you can try plucking a few strands regularly.

Use wax strips

Many people do not suggest waxing on your face. But you can, if you have a good quality wax. Try rica wax or honey wax, if you have either at home. They are good for sensitive skin. Gently apply wax on the area with hair, cut tiny pieces of wax strips and follow the usual process.

Try natural wax

In case you don’t have a commercially available wax at home, then you can make it at home. Yes, it’s quite easy. You will need some lemon juice, water and sugar. Mix the ingredients and heat it up. You can use it as a regular wax. P.S.: This doesn’t even need wax strips.

Try facial razor

You can try razors (only the face razors). They are skin friendly and do not cause harshness. However, if you’re planning to apply it on your brows then be extra careful. It’s recommended that you do it in front of the mirror so that you don’t go wrong.

Choose threading

Threading can be dreadful to learn but all thanks to YouTube, you can master the art easily. You can even do it regularly without waiting for the full hair growth. This will be less painful.

