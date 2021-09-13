Common Skin Care Mistakes To Avoid If You Have An Oily Skin

Among the organs of the body, the skin is one of the first to bear the brunt of the elements, leading to problems like suntan, sun burn, dark patches, blackheads, pimples, acne, rash, dryness or skin-sensitivity. Common skin care mistakes can actually aggravate such problems. Actually, skin care should be according to skin type and the seasons. In summer, for example, the skin needs toners and refreshers, to close the pores and refresh the skin. In winter, on the other hand, the skin needs moisturizers and emollients. However, it may be a mistake to apply heavy creams on oily skin in winter. Here are a few things that you must avoid if you have oily skin.

Frequent use of soap and water

Most people with oily skin tend to wash their face frequently with soap and water, in the effort to reduce the oily look. This is a mistake. Most soaps are alkaline in nature and too much soap-and-water washing can disrupt the normal acid-alkaline (pH) balance of the skin. This leaves the skin prone to pimples and acne.

Facial massages with oily cream

In salons too, an oily or even a combination skin should not be given facial massages with oily creams. This would activate the oil glands further, leading to clogged pores, pimples and acne. For normal to oily skin, the salon treatment should include deep pore cleansing, exfoliation with a scrub or cleansing grains, toning, medicated masks and products.

Grainy scrubs if there are any skin eruptions

If there are pimples, acne or rash, scrubs and grainy substances should not be used on them. A person with oily skin should apply oil-free products, like oil-free matte moisturiser, or gel-based sunscreen.

Nourishing cream

Another common misconception is that cream should be applied on the skin at night and left on overnight. First of all, avoid applying nourishing cream for normal to oily skin. Even for normal to dry skin, smothering the skin with cream all night does not help at all. The skin can only absorb that much and no more. In fact, the pores should be free of cream, so that the skin can "breathe."

Overnight eye cream

Whether summer or winter, avoid leaving cream around the eyes all night. This can lead to puffy eyes. Wipe off the cream around eyes gently, after 15 minutes, with moist cotton wool.

Harsh astringent lotions

Avoid using harsh astringent lotions for oily skin. This again can disrupt the normal balances. An astringent is useful in summer, especially for oily skin, as it reduces oiliness and prevents clogging of the pores. However, if it is too harsh, mix the astringent lotion with rose water in equal quantities and keep in an airtight bottle in the fridge.

Pinching blackheads

It is surprising how many people think that blackheads are collections of dirt in the pores. They pinch them with the nails, or wash the face several times a day. A real mistake, as this can infect the skin and lead to acne. Blackheads are caused by the clogging of the pores with hardened oil. The tip, which is exposed, becomes oxidized and turns black. Hence, the name "black heads!"

Touching the face

If the skin is oily, dirt and pollutants tend to adhere to the skin. So, avoid touching the face with your hands. The hands actually carry germs and bacteria, conveying them to facial skin and leading to eruptive skin problems. In fact, if there is acne, it can get aggravated if you keep touching your face.

Tips to remember before going for a swim

Remember to use a waterproof, broad spectrum sunscreen lotion especially before swimming in an open pool or in the sea. Remember to re-apply it after an hour. Also remember to shower and rinse off the face and body with water, after a swim. This helps to get rid of chlorine and other chemicals found in the water in a swimming pool.

So, with a little awareness and appropriate seasonal skin care, you can keep your skin healthy and flawless.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)