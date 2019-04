One of the most dreaded hair problems, other than excessive hair loss is greying hair. Dark hair is seen as a sign of youth and vitality while salt and pepper hair is mainly associated with our grandparents. However, greying hair is a fairly common problem that afflicts many of us from varying age groups. Dr Rajat Kandhari, Consultant Dermatologist and Specialist in Aesthetic Procedures, New Delhi, says that the reduction in active pigment producing cells in the hair bulb of the anagen or growing phase of hair follicles with resultant pigment loss is central to the pathogenesis of greying.

Many of us have heard about what causes greying hair over the last few years. However, some of these common myths revolving around greying hair are far from the truth while some aren’t. Dr Kandhari debunks these popular hair myths that could help you understand more about the causes and potential remedies for greying hair.

Myth 1: Plucking one grey hair will result in three or four more grey hair growing

This is one of the most common myths about greying hair. However, it is far from the truth because by merely plucking one grey hair, it won’t give rise to many more. Grey hair does not grow faster than usual. In fact, experts suggest that as you grow older, your nails and hair growth rate decreases. Since greying hair is usually associated with old age, if you pluck one, it won’t affect the growth of others hairs around it. However, think twice before you get rid of grey hairs so rashly, as it can cause damage to your hair follicles in the long run and result in hair loss.

Myth 2: Stress is the main cause of grey hair

This myth is only half true. ‘Stress is a dumping ground for most conditions for which we don’t know the exact cause for,’ says Dr Kandhari. However, greying hair has become increasingly common off late even among 15 to 17-year-olds as well. While the exact cause behind this is still unknown, doctors say increased mental stress, as well as environmental stress like pollution, may have a role in aggravating the process, or in triggering it. However, before you go ahead and directly blame your stressful lifestyle for taking a toll on your hair, genetics play a very major role in this. Experts say grey hair is mainly based on your genes and stress mainly just aggravates the process.

‘Premature canities or early greying may occur alone as an autosomal dominant condition, which means occurs in all generations or is hereditary. It could also be in association with various autoimmune or premature ageing syndromes,’ he adds.

Myth 3: Prolonged sun exposure is responsible for greying hair

This myth is true. Before you step out of your house, it is a wise decision to protect your hair, especially if you will have to stay outdoors for prolonged periods of time. Unfortunately, your hair also undergoes an ageing process and UV radiations have been hypothesised to have a role in the same. You can invest in products available in the market which protect your hair from UV rays such as sunscreens designed specifically for hair. They can help in delay UV rays mediated damage to your precious hair. You could also consider investing in amla oil to nourish your hair.

Myth 4: Dyeing one’s hair repeatedly can cause grey hair

If you love getting your hair coloured, you can breathe easy. This myth is far from the truth. If you’re considering about dyeing your hair to cover the grey strands, go for it as it won’t result in aggravating the process either. In fact, you need not only opt for permanent hair colouring. However, remember that you will need to invest in quality shampoos and conditioners and stick to a particular hair routine to protect your hair from becoming dry and damaged regardless of whether it is greying or not. Dr Kandhari suggests using herbal dyes or hypo-allergenic dyes without PPD or ammonia though these dyes may not be as effective in imparting colour uniformly. They are completely devoid of any form of allergens and are far safer options especially if you are also suffering from hair loss. Here are 6 ways to ditch chemical hair dyes and use natural hair colours.

Myth 5: You can reverse the process of greying

Sadly, so far, science hasn’t been able to come up with a permanent solution to naturally get rid of grey hairs. Over the last few years, the Indian market has seen some formulations which claim to reverse the process of greying hair. Most of these contain melitaine, a biomimetic peptide or agonist or alpha MSH, which is known to play a role in pigmentation. The data supporting this is scarce and many more well controlled studies are needed in this direction. Many of these products contain melitaine ranging from 1% to 5% along with UV blockers that could prevent UV mediated damage to the hair shaft. Typically the person needs to apply the formulation twice and may start noticing changes after two to three months in the form of pigmentation in the hair shaft which further darkens with time.

‘At times, the grey hairs maybe caused due to certain deficiencies. Hair supplements that contain biotin and calcium pantothenate (100 to 200 mg) may help in this regard but results can’t be guaranteed,’ says Dr Kandhari. You could try these home remedies to get healthier hair.

Myth 6: Smoking can cause greying of hair



Here’s the bad news, if you smoke, doctors say you are far more prone to greying hair as compared to an individual who do not smoke. Smoking has been said to play a role in the ageing process of hair since it creates oxidative stress. So if you want to have dark and lustrous hair, consider quitting smoking altogether. You can also try these 4 home-made packs to cover grey hair.

