“Plucking a grey hair will turn the surrounding hairs white” This is one of the many myths about grey hair. You may have heard a lot about what leads to grey hair and how to deal with it. But don’t believe all.

What causes grey hair? Hair follicles have pigment cells that make melanin, a chemical that gives hair its colour. As you grow older, these cells start to die. In the absence of pigment cells, new hair strands grow in lighter shades of grey, silver, and eventually white. Although white hair is a sign of aging, it can appear at any age. Common causes of premature white hair include genetics, stress, thyroid disorder, vitamin B-12 deficiency, and smoking.

Now, let’s talk about some common misconceptions about grey hair, and why you shouldn’t believe them

Myth # 1: Excessive dyeing will turn your hair grey

You can use this excuse to scare off your teenage kids from dyeing their hair, but it has nothing to do with hair turning grey. But having said so, constant colour processing can cause hair to become brittle, dry and lifestyle.

Myth # 2: Plucking one will result in three more

What you do to one hair won’t affect the surrounding hairs or encourage more greys to sprout. However, experts say pulling out grey hairs can result in permanent damage to the follicle, which can result in no hair growing back at all.

Myth # 3: Stress can give you grey hairs

Fortunately, or unfortunately, there’s no scientific evidence to back up this claim. Stress doesn’t cause your hair to turn grey, but it can cause temporary hair loss, say dermatologists. Stress may contribute, but it doesn’t cause your greying. You should avoid health stressors, like smoking or a poor diet, as they can speed up the greying process.

Myth # 4: The sun is making you grey

Exercise exposure to sun can cause skin aging and wrinkles, but it won’t change the colour of your locks. However, experts say grey hair is prone to sun damage, since it has less melanin.