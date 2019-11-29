The beauty products industry is booming today thanks to women’s need to look good at any cost. There are many products in the market that claim to do anything from giving a flawless skin to improving skin tone. The hair care industry is not too far behind. Hair colour today is used not just to hide grey hair. It is also used to highlight and give a different colour to your normal hair colour. But have you ever paused to ask yourself the health ramifications of using these products? Most of these beauty products contain harmful chemicals that can have