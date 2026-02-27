Collagen Won’t Stop Wrinkles: Researchers Explain What It Really Does For Skin Elasticity

"Collagen is not a cure-all, but it does have credible benefits," says Prof Lee Smith.

Collagen Won't Stop Wrinkles: Collagen supplements have been selling like hotcakes and being promoted as a secret weapon by influencers and beauty brands to fight ageing skin. Millions of consumers all over the globe now consume pills, powder or beverages that claim to make their skin firmer and look younger. However, can these assertions be scientifically tested? According to scientists, the answer is more complex than the marketing tries to make it out.

The human body contains the most abundant protein called collagen, which consists of the framework of our skin that keeps it hard and soft. With ageing, we see a natural decrease in collagen production and this fact causes our skin to become thinner and drier, resulting in the development of fine lines and wrinkles with time. That biological truth has spawned a multi-million dollar food supplement business and the marketing of the products as being capable of restoring that which time has stolen away.

Collagen Is Not A Miracle

A recent systematic review and meta-analysis by experts at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) indicated that oral collagen supplements have the potential to statistically improve skin hydration and elasticity in individuals who regularly consume them. A lot of the trials reviewed included collagen peptides used daily for several weeks, indicating small-scale progress in the capacity of the skin to maintain moisture, while the skin seemingly became more flexible.

The lead author of the study, Prof Lee Smith, told the media, "This study brings together the strongest evidence to date on collagen supplementation. Collagen is not a cure-all, but it does have credible benefits when used consistently over time, particularly for skin and osteoarthritis. Our findings show clear benefits in key areas of healthy ageing, while also dispelling some of the myths surrounding its use.

"If we define anti-ageing as a product or technique designed to prevent the appearance of getting older, then I believe our findings do support this claim for some parameters. For example, an improvement in skin tone and moisture is associated with a more youthful-looking appearance."

Why Results Are Mixed

A large portion of the argument surrounds the process of collagen in the body. The digestive system degrades collagen supplements into smaller molecules termed as peptides. Even its supporters acknowledge that it is not yet clear how much of this material gets to the skin and whether it has a direct effect on skin cells. Also, most of the trials done are relatively few and short in length or the design of the trials is limiting and it becomes difficult to make conclusive findings. Conversely, research of higher quality and objective financing is more likely to demonstrate weak or no effects.

You may like to read

Safety And Side Effects

The vast majority of collagen supplements are viewed as safe in the great majority of adults, but they are not safe. Others complain of mild gastrointestinal discomfort and since the supplements are not tightly controlled, quality and purity can differ across brands. In case you are considering taking collagen supplements, note that they are not a sure-footed solution to the problem of ageing skin, as healthier lifestyle choices are what matter most.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.