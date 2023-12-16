Coffee For Skin Care: 5 Easy Ways To Get Tan-Free Glowing Skin Everyday

How to get tan-free glowing skin everyday with just one main ingredient, coffee?

We all know that coffee comes with many benefits for the body starting from helping to lose weight to better focus and brain alertness. But, did you know that coffee powder can also transform your skin? India is a tropical country and it is normal to face problems like dry skin, dull skin. People who live in cities face this even more due to high pollution. Dullness of skin is unavoidable. But, we have a solution for that dull and dry skin. The answer is coffee. Here is a very simple 5-step guide on how you can use coffee on you skin to make it look vibrant.

How To Use Coffee On Skin? Here Are 5 Steps

The steps are quite simple and you do not need many ingredients either. Most of them can be found in the nearest store or it may already be in your kitchen:

Coffee Face Masks: If you do not have any other ingredients in your house, you can simply prepare a coffee mask by adding a little water in it and applying it evenly on your face. For extra cleansing and de-tanning, you can add a little besan. It works wonders to clean your skin from dirt and pollutants while coffee makes the skin more radiant.

Coffee And Lemon Mask:Coffee and lemon are a great combination for face masks. Add some lemon in your coffee powder and apply it on your face, keep it on for half hour and then wash it off. Follow it up with a moisturiser. Remember to always clean your face before using a face mask.

Coffee And Honey:Coffee and honey are the perfect combination especially in winter season when you skin tends to get very dry. Honey is for moisturising your skin and coffee is for de-tanning, cleaning impurities from your skin and increasing the glow.

Coffee Scrubs: Face scrub is essential and you can make your own at home. What do you need? You can mix coffee and coconut oil pr coffee powder with rose water or coffee with turmeric or coffee with rice powder. Facial scrubs help get rid of dirt, dead skin cells and gives your tanned skin a glowy look.

Coffee With Turmeric And Yoghurt: Coffee mixed with turmeric and yoghurt is the best de-tan mask you will ever find. All these three ingredients help fight akin tan and dull skin. Moreover, turmeric contains antioxidants which will help give a different radiance to the skin.