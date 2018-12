Coffee is one beverage that is loved by most of the people around the world. Whenever we feel lazy or less productive we rely more on this drink. But do you know apart from keeping you active and focused coffee can also keep your skin glowing, soft and supple? To clear off the dead cells and dirt from the skin during winter coffee scrub can come to your rescue. According to a study published in the Analytical Methods journal, substances like caffeic acid (an antioxidant) in coffee helps to promote healthy skin, prevent dryness, boost collagen levels and reduce the premature ageing of cells. Try these coffee scrub mentioned below and see the results within few days.

Coffee and cinnamon body scrub

Coffee can give you a soft and glowing skin as it is as an excellent exfoliator. It also helps to remove excess oil from the skin. On the other hand, cinnamon helps to keep all the irritation and infections at bay. To make the scrub you need 1 cup of coffee powder, 2 teaspoons cinnamon powder, 3 tablespoons coconut oil and 1 cup of sugar. First, you need to heat the coconut oil, then take a bowl and put all the ingredients in it. Mix all the ingredients and let it cool down for some time. After that pour it in an airtight jar and every alternate day apply the mixture on your body during the shower.

Coffee and rose water face scrub

Rose water helps to treat acne, dermatitis and skin irritation because it contains anti-inflammatory properties. It is also an effective skin cleanser that helps in removing oil and dirt that usually clog our pores. To make the scrub all you need is 1 cup of coffee powder and 2 teaspoons rose water. Take a bowl, pour both the ingredients and mix well. Apply the mixture to your face, and massage in a circular motion. Leave it on your face for 20 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.