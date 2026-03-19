Coconut Oil vs Jojoba Oil: Which one works better for faster hair growth in summer?

Coconut oil or jojoba oil, which is better for faster hair growth in summer? Explore benefits, differences, and expert tips to choose the right oil for healthy hair.

Summer can be tough on your hair. Heat, sweat, dust, and frequent washing can make hair dry, weak, and prone to breakage. Natural oils are often used by many individuals to maintain healthy hair and help it grow faster. Coconut oil and jojoba oil are two driving trends. However, let us know which of these is more effective in summer and why.

Coconut oil for faster hair growth

Coconut oil has been used for ages. It contains high fatty acids, particularly lauric acid, and this aids it in penetrating deeply into the hair shaft. This does not simply lie on the top of it; it, in fact, makes the hair internally.

In summer, coconut oil helps:

Minimised protein shedding on hair.

Strengthen hair roots.

Avoid skin drying in the sun.

Add natural shine.

It can also be used as an antibacterial and antifungal, and can help make the scalp healthy, especially when the sweat may cause infection or dandruff.

Coconut oil is, however, a bit cloggy and greasy during warm weather. When it is not washed correctly, it can draw dust and grease onto your head.

Jojoba oil for faster hair growth

Jojoba oil is not similar to most of the oils but rather a better substitute for the natural oil (sebum) that is produced by our scalp. This gives it a very lightweight feel, and it can be used during the summer.

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The jojoba oil has the following benefits:

Regulates the production of oil in the head.

Makes the scalp wet without being greasy.

Helps unclog hair follicles

Lessens flakes and the itch.

It is light, making jojoba oil suitable for individuals who already possess greasy or sweaty scalps during summer. It does not pull the hair down and is more frequently used.

However, the jojoba oil does not penetrate the hair like the coconut oil. It primarily applies to the hair and the outer layer of the scalp.

Which one is better for faster hair growth?

The growth of hair is pegged on a healthy scalp and robust roots. Both oils favour this, which is not the same. In case your hair is dry, damaged or has the potential to break, use coconut oil. It tightens hair and prevents scalp issues, thus helping hair to increase in length with time.

On the other hand, Jojoba oil would be more suited when you have a greasy head or sweat a lot during the summer. It maintains the scalp well and balanced, and this provides a favourable environment for the development of hair.

Rather than making a decision, you can use each of the oils depending on what you want:

Apply coconut oil once or twice a week to get deep into the skin. Apply jojoba oil sparingly on the scalp daily or lightly.

It is even possible to add some drops of jojoba oil to the coconut oil and make it summer-friendly.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.