Coconut Oil vs Jojoba Oil: Which one works better for faster hair growth in summer?

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Summer can be tough on your hair. Heat, sweat, dust, and frequent washing can make hair dry, weak, and prone to breakage. Natural oils are often used by many individuals to maintain healthy hair and help it grow faster. Coconut oil and jojoba oil are two driving trends. However, let us know which of these is more effective in summer and why.
Coconut oil has been used for ages. It contains high fatty acids, particularly lauric acid, and this aids it in penetrating deeply into the hair shaft. This does not simply lie on the top of it; it, in fact, makes the hair internally.
In summer, coconut oil helps:
It can also be used as an antibacterial and antifungal, and can help make the scalp healthy, especially when the sweat may cause infection or dandruff.
Coconut oil is, however, a bit cloggy and greasy during warm weather. When it is not washed correctly, it can draw dust and grease onto your head.
Jojoba oil is not similar to most of the oils but rather a better substitute for the natural oil (sebum) that is produced by our scalp. This gives it a very lightweight feel, and it can be used during the summer.
The jojoba oil has the following benefits:
It is light, making jojoba oil suitable for individuals who already possess greasy or sweaty scalps during summer. It does not pull the hair down and is more frequently used.
However, the jojoba oil does not penetrate the hair like the coconut oil. It primarily applies to the hair and the outer layer of the scalp.
The growth of hair is pegged on a healthy scalp and robust roots. Both oils favour this, which is not the same. In case your hair is dry, damaged or has the potential to break, use coconut oil. It tightens hair and prevents scalp issues, thus helping hair to increase in length with time.
On the other hand, Jojoba oil would be more suited when you have a greasy head or sweat a lot during the summer. It maintains the scalp well and balanced, and this provides a favourable environment for the development of hair.
Rather than making a decision, you can use each of the oils depending on what you want:
It is even possible to add some drops of jojoba oil to the coconut oil and make it summer-friendly.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
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