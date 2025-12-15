Coconut Oil For Hair Growth: How To Use Nariyal Ka Tel For Instant Hair Fall Control?

Know how coconut oil for hair growth works, how to use nariyal ka tel correctly, and tips to reduce hair fall naturally and strengthen roots.

Coconut oil, also referred to as nariyal ka tel, has been used in Indian households over the ages in taking care of hair. Since the grandmothers used to rely on their prescriptions to treat hair loss and enhance healthy hair growth with coconut oil, the substance is still trusted to be practical in reference to the bestowing of healthy hair growth and reduction of hair loss. This oil, which is rich in fundamental nutrients, is applied at the roots up to the ends, thereby resulting in stronger and smarter hair.

Why Coconut Oil Is Good For Hair Growth?

Coconut oil is also loaded with fatty acids and also the lauric acid, and that readily moves into the hair strand. This aids in minimising loss of proteins to hair, which is among the primary causes of weak and thinning hair. Active application of coconut oil feeds the head, keeps hair roots in place, and helps in the proper growth of hair in the long run.

It also contains natural antibacterial and antifungal qualities that are effective in keeping the scalp clean and free of infection, dandruff, and itchiness, which are the major causes of hair fall.

How Coconut Oil Helps Control Hair Fall?

Hair fall is frequent, and it is caused by dryness, breakage, scalp issues or nourishment issues. Coconut oil is known to saturate the head of hair and scalp and to prevent splitting of the hair as it becomes dry. It will help prevent over-shedding of hair by improving blood flow in case of scalp massaging, which is necessary to supply hair follicles with enough nutrients.

Coconut oil would also help a person to have smoother hair and be less susceptible to damage by pollution, heat styling and harsh shampoos.

How To Use Nariyal Ka Tel For Hair Fall Control?

Warm Oil Massage

Prepare 2-3 teaspoons of the pure coconut oil and make it warmer. Apply it to your scalp in a circular motion over your scalp within 5-10 minutes. This enhances the circulation of blood and the absorption of the oil. Allow to remain at least 30 minutes or overnight and then wash.

You may like to read

Coconut Oil With Curry Leaves

Warm coconut oil with several leaves of curry until they become black. Allow the oil to cool down, strain and apply to your scalp and hair. Leaves of curry are believed to be hair strengthening and beneficial to the growth of hair.

Coconut Oil And Onion Juice

Combine coconut oil with a small portion of onion juice and rub it into the scalp. Onion juice is good in sulphur, and this helps in reducing hair fall and also in its renewal. Allow to dry for 20-30 minutes and then wash.

How Often Should You Use Coconut Oil?

To get optimal outcomes, use coconut oil 2-3 times per week. When used in excess, the hair gets greasy, particularly for those who have a scaly head. Virgin or cold-pressed coconut oil is always the best to use.

Conclusion

Coconut oil is an easy, cheap and efficient treatment for hair fall problems and hair growth. Although this is not likely to help overnight, correct and consistent use of nariyal ka tel can make hair stronger, lessen hair loss, and restore natural shininess of hair in a certain time.

TRENDING NOW

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.