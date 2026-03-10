Coconut oil benefits: 3 DIY summer treatments for long, strong and shiny hair growth

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Although you may not be aware the cruel hot sun in the summer can affect the skin and also harm your scalp and hair with prolonged exposure. Many people report brittle hair and loss of strands during the hot season due to many factors such as heat, humidity, frequent washing, sweat and pollution. Due to this reason, most individuals resort to natural products that assist in hydrating the head and keeping the hair healthy during summer. A popular ingredient is Coconut Oil which is considered to be deeply conditioning and moisturising.
Coconut oil is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, which makes it penetrate the hair shaft and reduce protein loss. Experts recommend that regular usage can help keep the hair stronger, enhance shine and help to keep the hair clear of heat and environmental stress-related drying.
A study published by the National Institute of Health (NIH) highlights in one of its study titled 'Effect of mineral oil, sunflower oil, and coconut oil on prevention of hair damage' that coconut oil was the only oil found to reduce the protein loss remarkably for both undamaged and damaged hair when used as a pre-wash and post-wash grooming product. Check out these three easy DIY hair treatments infused with coconut oil that can perhaps help boost long, strong and shiny hair growth this summer:
Mix coconut oil with aloe vera to make a hair mask that is nourishing and moisturising for the scalp and hair strands. To make a coconut oil hair mask, you'd need:
Mixing both coconut oil and aloe vera to use it as a hair mask can enhance the softness of the hair and curb the frizziness in case of damp weather.
The next easy fix is to add coconut oil to honey, which is a natural humectant that can keep the skin moist. To prepare a coconut oil conditioner, you'd need:
The mixture could assist in adding moisture to dry hair, as well as make it shine. It could also lock hydration, whereas coconut oil feeds hair shafts so that it boosts strong and faster hair growth.
Coconut oil combined with yoghurt can also be useful in taking care of the scalp in the summer. To prepare a coconut oil moisturiser, you'd need:
Studies show that yoghurt has proteins and lactic acid that could be used to clean the scalp and remove dirt. It can be used together with coconut oil to feed the scalp and fortify hair roots.
