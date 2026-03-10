Coconut oil benefits: 3 DIY summer treatments for long, strong and shiny hair growth

Simple DIY treatments infused with Coconut oil can help maintain better hair health during the summer seasons. Check out these DIY summer treatments for long, strong and shiny hair growth:

Although you may not be aware the cruel hot sun in the summer can affect the skin and also harm your scalp and hair with prolonged exposure. Many people report brittle hair and loss of strands during the hot season due to many factors such as heat, humidity, frequent washing, sweat and pollution. Due to this reason, most individuals resort to natural products that assist in hydrating the head and keeping the hair healthy during summer. A popular ingredient is Coconut Oil which is considered to be deeply conditioning and moisturising.

Coconut oil benefits for hair growth

Coconut oil is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, which makes it penetrate the hair shaft and reduce protein loss. Experts recommend that regular usage can help keep the hair stronger, enhance shine and help to keep the hair clear of heat and environmental stress-related drying.

A study published by the National Institute of Health (NIH) highlights in one of its study titled 'Effect of mineral oil, sunflower oil, and coconut oil on prevention of hair damage' that coconut oil was the only oil found to reduce the protein loss remarkably for both undamaged and damaged hair when used as a pre-wash and post-wash grooming product. Check out these three easy DIY hair treatments infused with coconut oil that can perhaps help boost long, strong and shiny hair growth this summer:

Coconut oil hair mask for hair growth

Mix coconut oil with aloe vera to make a hair mask that is nourishing and moisturising for the scalp and hair strands. To make a coconut oil hair mask, you'd need:

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

2 tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel

Put the mixture on your scalp and scalp hair

Rub it into your hair and leave it on for around 30 minutes

Wash it with a mild shampoo

Mixing both coconut oil and aloe vera to use it as a hair mask can enhance the softness of the hair and curb the frizziness in case of damp weather.

Coconut oil conditioner for hair growth

The next easy fix is to add coconut oil to honey, which is a natural humectant that can keep the skin moist. To prepare a coconut oil conditioner, you'd need:

You may like to read

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 tablespoon of honey

Evenly apply the mixture on damp hair (concentrate on the mid-lengths and ends)

Leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes then rinse it well

The mixture could assist in adding moisture to dry hair, as well as make it shine. It could also lock hydration, whereas coconut oil feeds hair shafts so that it boosts strong and faster hair growth.

Coconut oil moisturiser for hair growth

Coconut oil combined with yoghurt can also be useful in taking care of the scalp in the summer. To prepare a coconut oil moisturiser, you'd need:

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

3 tablespoons of yoghurt

Make a paste and apply it to the hair and scalp

Leave it on for at least 30 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water and shampoo

Studies show that yoghurt has proteins and lactic acid that could be used to clean the scalp and remove dirt. It can be used together with coconut oil to feed the scalp and fortify hair roots.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.