Choose The Perfect Facial For Yourself: Exclusive Tips From Shahnaz Husain

Different strokes, movements, directions and pressure are applied to different areas of a face during a facial.

If you are planning to get a facial done, go through these tips from Shahnaz Husain. It will help you choose the perfect one for yourself.

Facials are salon treatments of the skin, which are geared towards protection and maintenance of the health and beauty of the skin. They help to increase the skin's capacity to function more efficiently. One of the first responsibilities of a modern beauty therapist is to determine the skin type and the kind of treatment it requires. There are the normal classic facial and also other different types of facials, like Flower Facial, Aromatherapy Facial, Galvanic Facial, Gold Facial, Diamond Facial and so on. The difference lies in the products used and some procedures.

THE CLASSIC FACIAL

This includes cleansing, toning, massage (both manual and/or with gadgets), mask and protection. A vibrator or galvanic gadget may be used.

For oily skin

Facial massage with cream is not given to people with oily skin. Cleansing treatments are given with deep pore cleansing methods and exfoliation. Blackheads are extracted, if necessary.

Classic normal facial

After thorough cleansing, a facial massage is given, which helps to improve the normal functions of the skin and also strengthens the skin's supportive tissues. This keeps the skin firm, soft and smooth. All areas of the face and neck are treated, according to specific needs. For example, the skin around the eyes is thin and delicate, requiring a very light touch, following specific direction and movement of the fingers.

During the massage

Different strokes, movements, directions and pressure are applied to different areas. The facial massage stimulates blood circulation and lymphatic drainage. Masks are applied and removed. The skin is toned and cold compress is given. Protective cream or sunscreen is applied at the end.

The benefits of classic facial

There are several benefits, which are both physical and psychological.

They help to delay the visible signs of aging and improve blood circulation.

Both skin and muscles are toned, thus preserving firmness and elasticity.

Facials help to induce relaxation and thus help to reduce stress and fatigue.

Weekly facials, after the age of 25, help to delay ageing signs and maintain the beauty of the skin.

HOME FACIALS WORK TOO

Those who can't go to salon for a facial can have a home facial.

First take a head band or scarf, place it just above the forehead, along the hairline and tie it at the back just above the neck. This is to protect the hair.

Start by cleansing the skin thoroughly. Choose the cleanser according to skin type. Apply it on the face. Take cotton wool pads, wet them and squeeze out the water. Using these, wipe your skin with upwards and outwards strokes. Wash the face with plenty of water.

While the face is still damp, apply a facial scrub for deep pore cleansing. This is particularly good for oily skins and blackheads. However, if you have spots, pimples, acne, rashes or any eruptions, avoid using a scrub.

If you have a normal to dry skin, nourishing should come next. Apply the nourishing cream, wet your hands with water and massage the cream into the skin, using outwards and upwards strokes. Use extremely gentle strokes for the area around the eyes. The motion should be outwards, and care should be taken to see that the skin is not pulled or stretched.

Avoid applying cream if the skin is oily but nourish the neck area.

Next, apply a face mask.

After 20 to 30 minutes, wash off the face mask with water.

Then, soak cotton wool pads with chilled rosewater and wipe the skin with it.

Stroke the skin too, with the rose water pads, and pat your skin briskly with it. This helps to tone the skin, close the pores and add a healthy glow.

(The article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)