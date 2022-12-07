Choose The Perfect Facial For Yourself: Exclusive Tips From Shahnaz Husain   

- Health A-Z
Facials are salon treatments of the skin, which are geared towards protection and maintenance of the health and beauty of the skin. They help to increase the skin's capacity to function more efficiently. One of the first responsibilities of a modern beauty therapist is to determine the skin type and the kind of treatment it requires. There are the normal classic facial and also other different types of facials, like Flower Facial, Aromatherapy Facial, Galvanic Facial, Gold Facial, Diamond Facial and so on. The difference lies in the products used and some procedures.
This includes cleansing, toning, massage (both manual and/or with gadgets), mask and protection. A vibrator or galvanic gadget may be used.
Facial massage with cream is not given to people with oily skin. Cleansing treatments are given with deep pore cleansing methods and exfoliation. Blackheads are extracted, if necessary.
After thorough cleansing, a facial massage is given, which helps to improve the normal functions of the skin and also strengthens the skin's supportive tissues. This keeps the skin firm, soft and smooth. All areas of the face and neck are treated, according to specific needs. For example, the skin around the eyes is thin and delicate, requiring a very light touch, following specific direction and movement of the fingers.
Different strokes, movements, directions and pressure are applied to different areas. The facial massage stimulates blood circulation and lymphatic drainage. Masks are applied and removed. The skin is toned and cold compress is given. Protective cream or sunscreen is applied at the end.
There are several benefits, which are both physical and psychological.
Those who can't go to salon for a facial can have a home facial.
(The article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)
