Chemical Holi colours can trigger rashes, acne and allergies: Dermatologist shares must-follow safety rules

There are many ways to keep your skin safe during Holi. Check out these eight simple tips and tricks you must follow concerning your skin, shared by a dermatologist.

Holi Skincare Tips: While Holi is a colourful and lively festival celebrating life, there is a dark side to this festival too. Most Holi colours available in the market contain chemicals that will irritate the skin and cause allergic reactions. Following Holi celebrations, Dermatologists usually see an increase in cases of rashes, acne, fungal and contact dermatitis.

Holi Skincare Tips Approved By Dermatologist

Here are some tips and tricks you must follow that will help you celebrate Holi safely concerning your skin, according to Dr. DM Mahajan, senior consultant, dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals:

Understand the risks associated with chemical colour: Many Holi colours are not safe to use on your skin. The majority of commercial Holi colours contain industrial dyes along with heavy metals such as lead and chromium. These chemicals can strip your natural oils leaving you vulnerable to developing an allergic reaction to the colours. Ideally try and use organic or herbal colours made with natural ingredients like flowers or herbal extracts if possible. Use a protective moisture barrier: In its hydrated form, the skin is your body's first line of defence. It is recommended to use an adequate amount of moisturiser no later than thirty minutes prior to going outside, this will assist in preventing the colour from being absorbed by the skin. You may also want to use a thin application of coconut or almond oil on the visible areas of your skin as an extra layer of protection. The more hydrated the skin is, the easier it will be to wash off the colour. Use sunscreen: As Holi is mostly celebrated outdoors, applying sunscreen on the exposed areas of your body is essential. Use a sunscreen that has an SPF of at least 30 over the exposed areas of your body, including your neck, ears, and feet. This will assist in preventing the chemical dyes from tanning your skin. Protect sensitive areas: Due to their sensitivity, lips, eyelids, and cuticles are easily susceptible to stains and irritation. To keep them from drying out and to prevent staining, apply a thick layer of lip balm. To protect your eyes from staining, use petroleum jelly around your eyes. Wearing sunglasses will also help protect your eyes from the direct splatter of colour. Applying clear nail polish on your nails will also help you to protect them from staining. Dress smartly: Full-sleeved cotton clothing should be worn to cover a maximum portion of the body. This is because cotton allows free breathing of the skin and minimizes irritation due to friction. Avoid active skincare treatments: Avoid exfoliation products, retinol products, waxing, laser treatment, and chemical peeling at least two days prior and one day after Holi celebrations. This is because these products compromise the skin barrier and increase the risk of irritation from colours and UV radiation. Remove colours gently: Don't try to remove the colours from your face by scrubbing. Gently remove the colours with the help of lukewarm water and a cleanser. Oil-based cleansers also help remove the colours without compromising the skin barrier. Once you remove the colours from your face, apply a moisturizing cream or aloe vera gel on the face. Hydrate and repair: Make sure you drink a lot of water during the day and apply a simple skincare routine with a moisturizing product the next day.

Avoiding chemical colours and following the above precautions, you can enjoy the Holi celebrations with your friends and family while maintaining a glowing complexion.

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.