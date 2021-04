The new rising star on the block, Sara Ali Khan doesn’t shy away about her health problems and how she lost all the weight. The Kedarnath actress has won accolades for her work in the industry. From her PCOS struggle to her weight loss, she has openly talked about her transformational journey that has inspired many. With a toned body, the actress has motivated her fans to stay fit and eat healthily. Also Read - Intermittent fasting for weight loss: Belly fat is resistant to every-other-day fasting

Speaking of eating healthy, the Coolie No.1 actress shared her daily eating plan, which she prefers to eat every day. Here's what you need to know.

Sara Ali Khan’s Diet Plan

For anyone trying to lose weight or change their lifestyle, one of the biggest challenges is to change your diet. Did you know Sara loved junk food during her college days? All this changed once she decided to debut in Bollywood movies. She changed her diet and looked for healthier options, and stayed off junk.

The actress still follows a healthy eating regimen to stay in shape. According to reports, here is what she eats in a day.

Breakfast: Idlis, egg whites, or bread toast

Lunch: Chapatis, dal, salad, fruits and veggies

Evening Snack: A bowl of upma

Dinner: Chapatis with green vegetables

Pre-workout Snack: A bowl of muesli with fruits and oats

Post-workout Snack: Tofu, salad, legumes and protein shake

Since it involves healthy food, Sara Ali Khan’s diet plan is a super simple diet plan that is easy to follow for anyone. Plus, all the foods that made her list are highly nutritious. Here is a break down of the nutritional benefits of her diet:

Breakfast

Idli is a soft puff of rice known that packs protein, fibre and carbohydrates and no fats or cholesterol. While it can be a part of a structured diet plan, more studies are required to test its effects on weight loss.

Eggs, on the other hand, are high in protein yet low in calories, fat and cholesterol, making them a good addition to your weight loss diet. Toasted bread is good to boost energy as it contains starch without a high glycemic index. Starting your day with it can be a good idea but remember that moderation is key.

Lunch

Roti or chapati is also good for your health, but too much of it can be harmful to your system as it is high in carbs. So, it is vital to watch your portion size. Eating more than what your body needs will translate to more calories, which can lead to weight gain in the long run.

Fruits and vegetables are a good source of vitamins and minerals, which can help maintain a healthy gut, aid weight loss, and help with digestive problems. Some studies suggest that the dietary fibre present in fruits and vegetables can reduce the risk of certain cancers.

Evening Snack

A flavourful dish from South India, Upma is a staple in many Indian households. This dish is made with semolina is often recommended to someone trying to lose weight. It contains fibre, vitamins, healthy fats and low in calories and cholesterol, which makes it a super healthy addition to your diet.

Dinner

Several studies suggest that green veggies are great for your health. It helps protect against osteoporosis and inflammatory diseases. They are also high in antioxidants that can lower the risk of chronic diseases.

Workout Meals

From muesli to tofu to legumes, all of these foods are beneficial for your health.

Note: While all the foods mentioned in the article are healthy, it is always a good idea to consult a nutritionist or dietician before making any changes in your diet plan.