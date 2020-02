Nargis Fakhri of Rockstar fame is setting the internet on fire with her weight loss spree. The actress went through a total transformation by losing 13 kgs in a span of just six months. Fakhri has gotten back to 68 kilos from a whopping 81 . Isn’t it amazing? Nargis Fakhri made sure to post her inspiring weight loss journey–her workout videos and diet–on social media for all her fans.

So, if you are looking for a weight loss motivation, check out her posts. They are enough to get you on your toes. Also, here are some lessons you can learn from Nargis Fakhri’s weight-loss journey. We found the best fitness mantras of this actor for you from her Instagram posts.

Stop being lazy

Nargis Fakhri honestly admitted that she was naturally thin earlier and therefore, was ‘lazy’ all this while. But her ‘luck ran out finally.’

Build healthy habits

The lifestyle decisions we make during the early stages of our life have a dramatic effect on how well we age. Therefore, building healthy habits need to start at a young age.

Build good muscle strength

Looking thin or fit from the outside is not the only thing which is important. One needs to build muscle strength as well, believes Fakhri.

Take up meditation and chanting

Fitness is not just restricted to your body but also your mind. Hence, making yourself mentally fit is equally essential. Try opting for yoga and meditation for better concentrating powers and stress reduction.

Make the right choice

“Everything in life is just a choice. You got many choices in this lifetime, make the right one now!” writes Nargis Fakhri in one of her Instagram posts. You need to make the right choice and put your mind and body’s fitness before than anything else. It is time for you to pick options that are best suited for your body type.

Get back to healthy eating

Apart from exercising, daily intake of meals is very important. Keep a track of your diet and opt for fresh fruits, salads, and lean meats. Add healthy bowls to your meals.

Work hard and work out hard

At the end it’s all about how dedicated you are towards your fitness goals. It’s not only about waking up everyday and hitting the gym but also being honest with your workout schedule.