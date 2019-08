Mandira Bedi is a popular name that we initially associated with the 90s serial ‘Shanti’ and initial IPL seasons. But apart from her acting skills and association with cricket, she is also known in the tinsel town for her fitness levels. The secret behind her super svelte and fit body is stringent exercise routine and mindfully-crafted diet plan. This 47-year-old fitness fanatic is very active on social media and she shares her workout photos and videos quite frequently on her social media handles.

She has recently taken 100-days’ fitness challenge to show that nothing is impossible and it’s the hard work that can take you where you want to be. Prior to this, she had taken a 40-day challenge too.

“The 40-days challenge was fantastic, but it’s time now to raise the bar. I am looking at 100-days. 100 days of healthy living. It is going to a minimum of 10000 steps and 45-minutes of exercise every single day along with mindful eating, good healthy balanced diet, and it begins today. It is Sunday. Sunday is a good day to make a start like this. I would love if you would join me,” this is how she captioned the Instagram video in which she introduced her 100-day challenge. Take a look at the video:

MANDIRA, THE FITNESS ENTHUSIAST

Among many other titles that she may like, ‘fitness enthusiast’ is the one title that Bedi has rightfully earned. It is not easy to get the stunning looks that she sports. Want to know how you can also be slim, trim and fit like this smashing beauty? Well, she herself revealed the secret behind amazingly fit body in an interview to a leading website. In that interview, she was quoted saying, “I work out five days a week, and make sure I include cardio every day. Apart from going to the gym, I also like to swim and run.” In fact, she is passionate about running as well. She has been quoted saying, “I usually run once every ten days but when it’s the monsoons, I run all through the season. So far, I have done two half marathons.” Mandira Bedi is a big fan of kickboxing as well.

DEDICATION IS THE KEY TO SUCCESS

This fitness enthusiast doesn’t let anything disturb her exercise routine, not even her travel schedule. In case she cannot hit the gym, Bedi sweats it out in in her hotel room. This champion of fitness believes that even when you are travelling, you can carry your fitness gear. Light equipment like running shoes, resistance bands and skipping ropes are easy to carry in the luggage, she suggests.

Her kind of dedication is quite difficult to keep but not impossible. If you also want to get the body of your dreams and strength, set your goal, make a plan, and hit the gym. Also, make sure you don’t look back. In any case, if you lose motivation, just open the Instagram account of Mandira Bedi and say to life, “Bring it on,” the way this stunning actress says it.

With her dedication and determination, Bedi is raising the bar and leaving no stones unturned to stay fit. She is giving us major fitness goals. See how she is doing it.

MADIRA BEDI’S FITNESS MOVES

As she mentioned, Bedi’s fitness challenge this time will have around 10000 moves. Here, we will take you through the benefits of the exercises that she has performed in the above Instagram videos.

Close grip lat pull down

It is an effective compound exercise that hits your lats. Also, it increases your back strength. It helps in building the muscle mass. Lat pull down includes muscles like serratus posterior inferior, rhomboids, teres major, teres mino and your trapezius muscles. Doing this exercise on a regular basis can help you get an impressive physique, slimmer waistline, defined sleek, and contoured figure.

Alternate plank row

Also known as renegade row, alternate plank row primarily focusses on your core and upper back muscles. The secondary muscles it targets are those in your arms, shoulders, legs, and glutens. Regularly practising this full body exercise can potentially strengthen and tone your whole body. It can also improve your posture and stability. Apart from targeting muscles that are hit during the plank and the dumbbell row, it also builds up anti-rotational core strength, which can help with balance, coordination, and even prevent fall, potential pain or injury. If you want to lose a significant amount of weight. This is one of the best workouts to do. This is because doing it can help burn more calories than other exercises. In short, we can say that alternate plank row boosts your overall health.

This workout targets your shoulders, upper back, lower traps, and abs. It is a great exercise to increase your muscular size and strength of the shoulders. Not only this exercise helps you burn extra fat, but it also contributes to improve your overall body strength as well as build your upper body muscles. You can perform this exercise regularly to increase the flexibility of your shoulder joints, gain swiftness, build your endurance and boost your cardiovascular body activities. It is always advisable to start doing this workout by opting for lighter weight initially. Gradually, you can go for heavier ones.

Sumo squats

This is a lower body exercise is considered great for getting strong legs and being away from leg injury. Sumo squats can build your lower body strength. It focuses on your lutes, quads, hamstrings, hip flexors, and calves. It can help you build your core strength and burn calories. This compound exercise can potentially improve your mobility and flexibility. Sumo squats builds balance and stability. It is easy to practice and can be done anywhere. This also helps in maintaining your cardiovascular health by stimulating your heart to pump more oxygen.