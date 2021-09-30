Looking For Some Fitspiration? 5 Times Alia Bhatt Inspired Us To Get Up And Workout

5 Times Alia Bhatt Inspired Us To Get Up And Workout

Alia Bhatt is known as one of the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. We found 5 posts of the diva that will make you want to work out.

After capturing everyone's attention in her debut movie, Alia Bhatt revolved as an actor and became a favourite of the nation. She has always done it all with equal grace and effort, and she leaves no stones unturned to prepare for every role. And it is no different when it comes to fitness! It is no secret that Alia lost a whopping 16 kilos in only three months with the strenuous exercise regimen and healthy diet. But the fitness journey of the Highway actress did not end there!

Alia Bhatt Raising The Fitness Bar High With These workout Videos

The 28-year-old continues to raise the bar high every time she walks into the gym and set some serious fitness goals for her fans. Here is a glimpse into the actress' workout regimen:

Check Out Alia Doing Kapotasana

Acing the backbend exercise like no other, Alia is seen doing the Kapotasana or the Pigeon Pose. Wearing a lavender tank top and black workout tights, she performed the difficult yoga stance, which stretches the entire front of the torso, ankles, and thighs. Motivating her fans, the actress captioned the post, "Progress over perfection #happymonday @anshukayoga."

Alia Steals The Show In This Yoga Day Reel

Throwback to Alia's first Instagram reel ever! In the clip, the actress is seen practising yoga asanas while her fluffy cat Edward looks around her to see what's going on. Alia's fans considered her post to be both encouraging and adorable.

Workout Even When You Are Exhausted

Nothing can stop Alia from indulging in a good workout session come what may. "Shooting nights can be very tiring for the body because of the way it messes with your natural body clock. I woke up today feeling so exhausted. But, after monkeying around and doing some intense Pilates, my energy level just shot up," she shared as a caption for this video.

Intense Leg Workout Shared By Alia's Trainer

Her trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi shared a video of the actor doing some strenuous exercises. The caption read, " Do or do not. There is no try.' Always work those legs. I don't think you're going to be very happy with me tomorrow morning @aliaabhatt. Workout of the Day."

Alia was seen completing five exercises in this video. Her coach disclosed the number of sets and repetitions she had completed (reps). According to her trainer, she did four sets of six to eight reps of HBT Back Squats, four sets of six to eight reps of Jefferson Curls, four sets of six to eight reps of Elevated Sumo Squats + Sumo Deadlifts, four sets of 10-15 reps of Wall Sit Calf Raises, and four sets of six to eight reps of Elevated Front Foot Banded Split Squats (each leg).

Try Online Training When You Can't Go To The Gym

In times like these, people are more inclined towards working out at home and Alia is no different. To get her daily dose of endorphins, she makes sure that she does virtual workout sessions with her trainer. She captioned the post, "Relying on those endorphins & my virtual workout partners to keep the spirit up."

