Kick-Off The Mid-Week Blues With Shilpa Shetty's Powerful Wellness Advice

Are you looking for ways to kick the mid-week blues off? Check out Shilpa Shetty's latest IG post to calm the nerves and get back to business.

Are you looking for some wellness advice to take you through the rest of the week? We all find ourselves counting days on our fingertips after just two days into the week. We all feel like it has been a decade since the week has started, but relax the best part is you are halfway through the week and the weekend is not far away. However, for some people, the mid-week blues are way worse and need something to relax their mind and calm themselves. If you too are looking for a way to calm the blues then check out Shilpa Shetty doing Padmasana or lotus pose for some fitness and wellness inspiration. After a rough few months, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been sharing motivational posts on her social media account to inspire her fans who are also going through a tough time in their life.

Check Out Shilpa Shetty's Post Right Here

Shilpa posted a photo of herself sitting in Padmasana, also known as the lotus pose in Yoga. In meditation, the actress sits cross-legged with her hands on her knees and her eyes closed. She added a caption that said, "There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times. This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, willpower, and strength during some of your most difficult moments."

"But these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. Every time that you rise back up, you will come back with renewed determination and motivation to make even the impossible possible," Shilpa added.

Benefits Of Padmasana

This pose helps maintain flexibility in the glute muscles and the deep rotator muscles of the hips while also promoting healthy posture. Half lotus pose is beneficial for extending the tightened piriformis due to strenuous activity, such as running.

The piriformis can also become tightened as a result of inactivity, such as sitting for long periods of time. This asana extends the feet and ankles while opening the hips.

Check Out Shilpa Shetty Doing Setuasana

Explaining the benefits of the asana, Shilpa wrote, "There are times when no two days are identical. One could be relaxed, one balanced, and the next absolutely hectic. To bridge the gap between building strength and balance all of them, I still choose to do it holistically through Yoga. Today was one such morning just before a packed day, I chose the Setuasana. It is loaded with benefits. It tones & restrengthens arms, the lumbar region of the spine & the Achilles' tendon, and also helps relieve gynaecological disorders. Moreover, it helps maintain the nervous, digestive, respiratory, cardiovascular, and glandular systems."

"However, if you have any kind of elbow or wrist pain, or if you suffer from high blood pressure or dizziness; please refrain from doing this asana," she continued.