Hope you had a fun-filled Christmas and New Year vacation. Now, it’s time to get back to your daily routine, but it is not so easy. Even fitness queen actress Shilpa Shetty admits it. “Changing gears and shifting back to a daily routine after the holiday season is never going to be easy. But, maintaining a healthy balance between calm & chaos is inexplicably crucial,” the actress tweeted on Monday. Also Read - Tiger Shroff does pull-ups every day: Here’s why you should follow suit

Shilpa, who is famous for her workout and yoga videos, shared a deep breathing meditation to fight stress and stay calm. “This is an exercise I do religiously when I want to center myself,” she said. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu's nutritionist spill the beans on her shredding diet for "Rashmi Rocket"

In a series of tweets, the 45-year-old actress also explained the steps to do the exercise correctly. Also Read - Deep breathing can make you happier, more productive and energetic: Here’s how to do it

“Inhale and take a deep breath in, filled with positive thoughts and exhale all the negative thoughts/emotions into the universe as love and light. This meditation helps you focus on the things that need attention, centers and gives you the ammunition to tackle with the stress in your daily grind,” she wrote.

“Do this for a few minutes but unhindered, connect with the universe; and align your mind, body, and soul to prepare yourself for the day ahead. Start with just five minutes of deep breathing today. Tag a friend who needs to keep calm today,” Shilpa further suggested.

Watch the video of Shilpa doing mediation here:

This is an excercise I do religiously when I want to center myself.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/sKhtymDonz — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) January 4, 2021

Benefits of meditation

Meditation is an ancient practice that is believed to have originated several thousand years BCE. Originally, it was practiced to with the intention to deepen the understanding of the sacred and mystical forces of life. Today, meditation is commonly used for relaxation and stress reduction. Meditation can help create calm, peace and balance in your life, which in turn can benefit both your emotional well-being and your overall health.

The emotional benefits of meditation include:

Reduces stress and negative emotions

Improve focus on the present

Increases imagination and creativity

Increases patience and tolerance

Helps develops greater self-acceptance

Boosts self-awareness

So, if you feel anxious, tense and worried, consider trying meditation. The best thing about meditation is that anyone can practice it anywhere. It’s simple and doesn’t require any special equipment. In addition, studies have shown that practicing meditation can sharpen memory, manage symptoms of anxiety and depression, and even improve heart health.

Meditation is also known to help improve symptoms of asthma, cancer, chronic pain, heart disease, high blood pressure, irritable bowel syndrome, and tension headaches.