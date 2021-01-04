Hope you had a fun-filled Christmas and New Year vacation. Now it’s time to get back to your daily routine but it is not so easy. Even fitness queen actress Shilpa Shetty admits it. Changing gears and shifting back to a daily routine after the holiday season is never going to be easy. But maintaining a healthy balance between calm & chaos is inexplicably crucial the actress tweeted on Monday. Shilpa who is famous for her workout and yoga videos shared a deep breathing meditation to fight stress and stay calm. “This is an exercise I do religiously when I