Actor Ayushmann Kurrana who enjoyed a successful run at the box office with critically acclaimed ‘Badhaai Ho’ and ‘Andhadhun last year’, is a fitness enthusiast. He will also play a Cop in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15’. The cast of the film also includes Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Zeeshan Ayub. The talented actor is looking super-fit in the film’s first look. Here’s how he stays healthy and hearty! The chivalrous actor adheres to his fitness routine.

Ayushmann does dumbbell lunges. Since your legs move differently during a lunge, you can determine if one side of your body is stronger and more coordinated than the other one. So, doing it regularly can help you improve and strengthen the weaker one. Whether you are looking for increasing muscle mass, joint integrity, or strengthening your legs, doing them can be a good option. It will help you engage your core and enhance flexibility. Moreover, you will also be able to increase your stamina, agility and endurance, if you do it on a regular basis. But, you must remember to do it under the guidance of your expert, if you are a novice. He is surely motivating us!

Furthermore, he also opts for weight training to stay fit. It can help you define your muscles. Weight training may help you build muscle, as lean muscle increases and also your metabolism. A higher metabolism means that you will be able to grill your fat and burn more calories. Isn’t it amazing? So, what are you waiting for get going now! It also increases your strength in connective tissues and joints. Strong joints, ligaments, and tendons are can eliminate your risk of injuries and help you tackle osteoarthritis. Weight-training can allow you to strengthen your back, shoulders, and core, and enhance your posture. A stronger back and core will also help you keep back pain away. Do you want to perk up your mood? Take up weight training which may help release endorphins (neurotransmitters that prevent pain, improve mood, and tackle depression). It is also beneficial for your heart health and can improve your blood circulation.

So, kick-off your sedentary lifestyle and stay in top shape! So, take up a proper fitness plan and exercise regularly. Also, if you are suffering from any health ailments then speak to your expert about the right kind of fitness program.