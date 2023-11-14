Celeb Beauty: Find Out How Alia Bhatt Achieves The Perfect 'Sunburnt Glow' Look

Alia Bhatt said she wants her skin to "look like skin" with all its flaws. "I love to show my freckles." (Photo: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Explaining why she calls her makeup routine 'sunburnt', Alia Bhatt said, "You know that feeling that you get after being in the sun all day where you're tired, but there's this glow on your face and you are naturally flushed?"

It is no secret that Alia Bhatt's skin is flawless, with or without makeup. On screen, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star commands respect with her stellar performances, and off it, she comes across as a regular person with impeccable fashion choices. Even her skincare routine is super simple and relatable. Bhatt, who gave birth to her daughter Raha with husband Ranbir Kapoor last year, recently did a video segment with Allure magazine, wherein she demonstrated her quick 10-minute makeup routine that helps her achieve the perfect 'sunburnt glow'.

Explaining why she calls her makeup routine 'sunburnt', the 30-year-old said, "You know that feeling that you get after being in the sun all day where you're tired, but there's this glow on your face and you are naturally flushed -- you just look like a child of the earth?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

She began her makeup routine with a skin tint that she mixed with a primer. "It's a sheer skin tint and it works beautifully on my skin. I love primers, and this one in particular, because it is like a highlighter, primer and cream." The actor applied the mix with her hand, admitting that she is not very comfortable doing it with a makeup brush and feels she gets a "better coverage" with hands.

TRENDING NOW

Bhatt said she wants her skin to "look like skin" with all its flaws. "I love to show my freckles."

The actor proceeded to apply a concealer, covering all the little spots on her face. "Earlier, I never had the need to cover my under eyes and I am not bragging. But now, since I have hit 30, or maybe just [because of] lack of sleep for the past year...new mom life..." she trailed off.

You may like to read

For her cheek colour, Bhatt opted for a "peachy vibe" and went for an interesting way of applying it. She made a 'C' curve with the cheek colour, bringing it over to her nose, and going to the other side of her face to make a 'W' shape. She also applied it on the chin to get that perfect sun-kissed glow. "The trick here is to not stop it on the cheek," she said.

To make her look more defined and tanned, she applied a contour stick and went for a "sunburnt skin vibe" with a dash of powder. She powdered her under eye area and also the area around her lips. Next, the actor did her eyes with a mix of peachy and pink eyeshadow palette. She also curled her lashes and added mascara for a dreamy effect.

Bhatt went "super chill" with her eyebrows, filling them just a little. And for the final touch, she went for highlighter and a creamy lipstick, which she dabbed to make it look like a stain. She finished the look with a lip balm.

Did you like her look?