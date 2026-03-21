Castor oil with coconut oil for fast hair growth: 5 Best oil combinations to stop hair fall in summer

Are you dealing with extreme hairfall lately? Well not just physical health, this can even imapct your mental well-being. In order to control hairfall and promote faster hair growth, apply oil to your scalp and hair to keep it nourished and clean.

Castor Oil with coconut oil for fast hair growth: 5 Best oil combinations to stop hair fall in summer

Best Oil For Hair Growth: Hair fall during summer is a common concern, triggered by heat, sweat, scalp infections, and poor nutrition. While many people rely on expensive treatments, the real solution often lies in simple, natural remedies hair oils. But did you know that using the right combination of oils can significantly boost hair growth, strengthen roots, and reduce hair fall?

From castor oil with coconut oil to other powerful blends, certain natural oil combinations are packed with essential nutrients, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties that nourish the scalp and promote healthier, stronger hair. When used correctly, these oils can not only control hair fall but also support new hair growth naturally and effectively.

But did you know there are more hair oils - natural ones, which are known for their excellent nutrient values that help in proper hair growth.

5 Best Oil Combinations To Help Grow New Hair Naturally

If you are worried about the fact that excessive hair oiling can cause more hair fall, then understand that the right way to use these oils is important to extract the benefits out of them. Here are some excellent hair oils that are rich in vitamin E, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help keep the scalp clean and the hair protected from harmful effects:

Castor Oil With Mustard Oil For Dry And Frizzy Hair

Castor oil comes packed with essential nutrients that help keep the hair naturally moisturised and nourished. While castor oil has been used for ages to grow new and healthy hair naturally, its texture is quite thick - making it difficult for anyone to apply it. When mixed with mustard oil, also known as sarso ka tel, this hair oil concoction can help keep the hair strong, naturally moisturised and healthy. If your hair feels frizzy and dry all the time, make sure to apply this hair oil mix at least twice a week to keep frizz at bay.

How to apply: Mix 4-5 drops of castor oil with 10 drops of mustard oil. Ensure to maintain this ratio to help this oil penetrate better into the scalp and hair. Massage this oil and keep it for 30 minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

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Mustard Oil With Onion Oil For Hairfall Control

Mustard oil, also known as sarso ka tel, is packed with omega-3 acids, omega-6 fatty acids, vitamin E and antioxidants. This oil nourishes hair, boosts circulation, and fights dandruff due to its antibacterial properties. When mixed with onion oil, this hair oil concoction can help clear the scalp from infections, keep the roots strong, and most importantly removes dandruff - one of the major causes of hairfall in many cases.

How to apply: Mix 10 drops of mustard oil with 4-5 drops of onion oil. Ensure to maintain this ratio to help this oil penetrate better into the scalp and hair. Massage this oil and keep it for 30 minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

Amla Oil With Bhringraj Oil For Thin And Fragile Hair

Amla, also known as Indian Gooseberry, is a powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants that help keep the hair strong and shiny. When mixed with Bhringraj oil, a potent Ayurvedic mix, this concoction can help manage thin and fragile hair - make it strong and healthy - naturally.

How to apply: Mix 4-5 drops of Bhringraj oil with 10 drops of mustard oil. Ensure to maintain this ratio to help this oil penetrate better into the scalp and hair. Massage this oil and keep it for 30 minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

Coconut Oil With Neem Oil For Scalp Infection And Dandruff

Coconut oil, also known as nariyal ka tel is another great hair oil that can promote hair growth, naturally. However, if you are dealing with scalp infection and dandruff issues, you may consider adding a few drops of neem oil. Remember, a clean scalp is all that is needed to help the hair grow.

How to apply: Mix 4-5 drops of neem oil with 10 drops of coconut oil. Ensure to maintain this ratio to help this oil penetrate better into the scalp and hair. Massage this oil and keep it for 30 minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

Castor Oil Wth Olive Oil For Split And Damaged Hair

Castor oil is packed with natural vitamins and antioxidants that help in keeping the hair strong and healthy. But the only issue is the fact that the texture of this oil is thick, making it difficult for anyone to apply. If you have dry and damaged hair, you must add a few drops of castor oil to olive oil (which is rich in Vitamin E), to help the scalp stay clean, nourished and healthy.

How to apply: Mix 4-5 drops of castor oil with 10 drops of olive oil. Ensure to maintain this ratio to help this oil penetrate better into the scalp and hair. Massage this oil and keep it for 30 minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

If you are looking for a hair mask that can help grow new hair, make sure to warm these oils slightly and massage them into the scalp. Leave it on for 30 60 minutes (or overnight) before washing with a mild shampoo. Use this oil concoction 1 2 times weekly as a pre-shampoo treatment or in masks, such as mixed with yogurt or aloe vera, for maximum benefits.

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Disclaimer: The above information is only meant for educational purposes. Do not consider them as any medical advice. If you have severe hair loss or a scalp condition, please consult a dermatologist.