Castor oil vs coconut oil: Which one works best for new hair growth in summer?

Are you having hair-fall issues? Try to include some hair oils in your daily hair care routine. Castor oil and coconut oil are both known for their effectiveness in boosting new hair growth - But which one is best among these two? Read on to find out!

Long, wavy hair and shaped hairlines are aspirations of beauty among others of the multitude of serums and treatments currently available on the market that they claim they can cause the results. Natural oils have always been a reliable one. Some of the most famous ones are castor oil and coconut oil, both of which are described as nourishing. However, which one really works in increasing hair growth? If you are willing to know what works best for you, it's important to know about your hair type.

Benefits of Castor Oil For Hair Growth

Castor oil is an oily liquid that is pale yellow and made from the castor plant seeds. It contains a lot of ricinoleic acid, which is a fatty acid and has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects.

Hair Growth: Hair has been shown to grow faster and appear more natural. The hair is also being shown to grow quicker and become natural.

Activates Hair Follicles:Ricinoleic acid has been reported to cause hair follicles to receive more blood, which is likely to stimulate growth.

Hydration: The thick texture applied covers the roots and the hair strands, causing less breakage, making to look flat and healthier.

Antibacterial Effects: Aids in maintaining a bacteria-free and clear scalp line that may otherwise retard growth.

How to Use Castor Oil For Hair Growth

Before going to sleep, carefully dab a dab with a clean cotton swab on the scalp and hair roots. Do not put it into your eyes; it is irritating. You can also mix two active hair oils, such as almond oil, olive oil, and coconut oil, with castor oil to prepare an easy-to-apply hair oil with a light texture. This can help promote hair growth and stop hair fall naturally.

Coconut Oil Benefits For Healthy Hair

Coconut oil refers to a more liquid textile that is produced by extracting the coconuts. It is dense in lauric acid, vitamin E and vitamin K as well as in vitamin fatty acids which deeply infuses and feeds the hair shaft.

Hair Growth: Due to it's properties this coconut oil can help you grow hair bigger and fuller.

Prevents Hair loss and Leakage: Coconut oil is beneficial in averting the loss of protein, keeping the hair stronger, and resistant to damage.

Prevents fungus: It is antimicrobial and has antifungal property which helps to maintain a proper environment that allows hair to grow.

Hydrates and Conditions: The condition of the scalp should be kept hydrated which is important to the general health of the hair.

How to Use Coconut Oil On Your Hair?

Apply a little bit using clean fingers or a brush at night. It should, however, be used moderately to prevent clogged pores.It is light as feather and can be consumed easily. It is also safe for sensitive skin but it can break out the skin with acne. It has weaker demonstrated action in stimulating new hair growth. It Can also break out the skin with acne.

Castor Oil Vs Coconut Oil: What Is More Effective?

Although the two oils have great uses, they are slightly used in different ways, such as:

While normally, castor oil is the best to use in individuals who have weak hair and are willing to ensure that their hair becomes fuller when active. Its ingredients directly address the hair follicle and lead to healthier strands that are longer.

On the other hand, coconut oil can be about conditioning and protective treatment. It is perfect in keeping current hair smooth, particularly in the event that you find yourself responsible to the conditions of being dry, broken or sensitive. In case you have a oil that you specifically decided to use so that you can lengthen your hair, then castor oil is the one that will work better. It has the advantage of being unique in a sense that it stimulates the follicles and makes the follicles thick. In sensitive skined people or just in case you want to feed and protect your skin, coconut oil is a wonderful alternative.

Ultimately, consistency plays a crucial role in achieving the best results. Regularly applying castor oil, coconut oil, or a combination of both before bedtime may help nourish and support skin health over time. However, if you do not notice any improvement or your concern persists, it is always advisable to consult a qualified healthcare professional or dermatologist for proper guidance and treatment.

Disclaimer: Hair fall is not only caused by environmental factors, but the issues can also surface even if you have any underlying health complications. In case you notice extreme hair fall, make sure to get yourself checked at a clinic. Never make changes to your daily routine or haircare regime without consulting a doctor or a physician.