Castor Oil vs Coconut Oil: Which Is Better for Hair Growth in Kids?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Parents of children also seek natural oils which can facilitate healthy hair in their children. Castor oil and coconut oil are two of the most popular sound alternatives. They are both natural, popular, and generations old, but each possesses different properties, advantages, and applications to the delicate hair of children. Let's take a closer look.
Castor oil is obtained from castor seeds and is highly abundant in ricinoleic acid, which is a fatty acid and said to possess certain nourishing and antimicrobial characteristics. It is a powerful moisturiser and scalp treatment due to its thick consistency.
How to Use: Apply a small amount on the scalp and hair, massage for 5-10 minutes and then leave it for 30 minutes and rinse with mild shampoo. Castor oil is sticky as a result of its thick nature, and therefore, when it is mixed with coconut oil, it becomes easier to apply.
Coconut oil is a lighter oil than castor oil, and it is filled with lauric acid, vitamins E and K and essential fatty acids. It gets into the hair shaft with ease, where it provides nourishment to the hair internally.
How to Use: Rub a small amount on your scalp and hair. Let it rest for 20-30 minutes and then wash.Coconut oil is lighter and does not stick as much; thus, it can be more easily used by the kids.
To induce hair growth, the castor oil could be a bit more effective because of deserved desirability and strengthening of follicles. On the other hand, coconut oil can be less dangerous and less irritating to use with kids as a gentle daily item and a moisturising lotion, or even to protect the child's hair. Both oils, castor oil as a deep conditioner, and coconut oil as an everyday product, usually perform best together.
2–3 times a week is enough to prevent dryness and hair fall.
Yes, its moisturising properties keep the scalp hydrated and reduce dandruff.
Both are effective, but castor oil is thicker for strengthening, while coconut oil nourishes and prevents dryness.
Yes, combining the two can offer complementary benefits.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information