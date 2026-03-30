Castor oil vs coconut oil: Which is best the best hair growth oil for thick eyebrows?

Does your eyebrow look thinner, and is there a lack of hair growth? Apply just a few drops of castor oil and coconut oil to your eyebrows daily to boost hair growth in your eyebrow region and make it look thicker and fuller.

Castor oil vs coconut oil: Which is best the best hair growth oil for thick eyebrows?

Best Hair Growth Oils: Are you someone who feels awkward when the eyebrows are not looking thicker and fuller? Well, you are not alone! Many people use eyebrow fillers to make their eyebrows look thicker and fuller, but what if we tell you that applying a simple oil can solve this problem? Yes, you read that right! Some natural oils can help boost the hair quality of the eyebrows and make it look thicker and healthier. Out of all the natural oils, two oils have been named in Ayurveda for their best uses and excellent active ingredients that help boost hair growth - castor oil and coconut oil.

Rich in amino acids, vitamin E and other essential nutrients, these two oils are best when it comes to managing hair growth naturally.

Castor Oil vs Coconut Oil: Which Works Best for Eyebrow Hair Growth?

When it comes to selecting the ideal oil to promote hair growth and achieve thicker, fuller eyebrows, castor oil and coconut oil are often the first options that come to mind. But out of these two, which one is better? Let's take a close look at the active ingredients present in these two oils, and understand which one works better among them.

Castor Oil For Growing New Hair: How Does It Work?

Castor oil is packed with vitamin E and follic acid. This powerful hair growth oil is extracted from the seeds of Ricinus communis, which has a proven scientific effect in controlling hair fall and managing hair health.

How to use this oil for hair growth? If you are looking for the best way to apply this hair growth oil on your eyebrows - follow the steps below:

Take a few drops of castor oil and add some olive oil or jojoba oil to liquidify the texture of the castor oil. This will help it penetrate better into the eyebrows, allowing better blood flow and hair growth. Now in order to apply this oil, simply take a cotton pad or a cotton earbud. Dip it into the hair oil mix - apply it on your eyebrows evenly. Allow it to stay for a good 30-40 minutes or even overnight. Wash it off with normal temperature water.

Make sure to mix some other natural oils with castor oil before applying it to your eyebrows.

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Coconut Oil For Growing New Hair: Does It Really Work?

Coconut oil is extracted from the coconut fruit, and this hair growth oil has been used in Ayurveda for ages to grow new hair. It is not only rich in vitamin E but is a powerhouse of other essential nutrients such as lauric acid that penetrates the hair shaft to prevent protein loss. It nourishes dry hair, reduces damage from styling, prevents dandruff, and strengthens strands to improve shine and manageability.

How to use this oil for hair growth? If you are looking for the best way to apply this hair growth oil on your eyebrows - follow the steps below:

Take a few drops of coconut oil and add some castor oil or jojoba oil to make it more powerful. When this oil penetrates better into the eyebrows, allowing for better blood flow and hair growth. Now in order to apply this oil, simply take a cotton pad or a cotton earbud. Dip it into the hair oil mix - apply it on your eyebrows evenly (use dab-dab motion) Allow it to stay for a good 30-40 minutes or even overnight. Wash it off with normal temperature water.

Make sure to mix some other natural oils with coconut oil to make it better for the eyebrows to grow thicker and faster.

Best Hair Growth Oil For Eyebrows

As we conclude the article, the result of our understanding stands with the fact that both of these oils are great for growing new hair on your eyebrows; however, among them, castor oil works the best. It does so because of its active ingredient, called ricinoleic acid. Yes, studies have shown that 85 95% ricinoleic acid, omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids, and most importantly, vitamin E - all these ingredients are best known for promoting healthy and fast hair growth, be it on the scalp or on your eyebrows. Castor oil is also known for its rich profile in providing nourishment to the hair follicles and enhancing blood flow to the roots. This oil is antibacterial and antifungal, helping to manage bacterial buildup in the eyebrows and preventing eyebrow hair from shedding.

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Disclaimer: Every skin, every hair, and every individual works differently, and so does their need. In case you have any specific concerns or have a specific texture-based query about how to manage your hair health, make sure to consult a dermatologist. The above-mentioned tips are only for informational purposes; do not take them as medical advice.