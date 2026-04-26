Castor oil for hair growth: Dermatologist shares 5 powerful benefits for thicker, stronger and shinier hair naturally

Castor oil for hair growth: Know how castor oil helps boost hair growth naturally. Here are the 5 powerful benefits for thicker, stronger, and shinier hair with regular use.

Castor oil is one of the best oils if you are looking for a simple, natural way of improving your hair health. This is a rich, nutrient-filled oil that has been in use over the ages as a home remedy to make hair much stronger, shinier and even healthier. Although it might not be a miracle cure that can change things overnight, it can at least make a difference with time as it is used regularly.

Benefits of castor oil for hair growth

According to Dr Sindhura Mandava, Consultant Dermatologist & Aesthetics at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "Castor oil is really good for your hair because it has a lot of acid in it. One good thing about castor oil is that it helps make your hair thicker. It does this by taking care of the hair follicles and stopping your hair from breaking. Another good thing about castor oil is that it makes your hair stronger. It has properties that help lock in moisture which means you get split ends and your hair can handle daily wear and tear."

Here are five surprising benefits of castor oil for hair growth and strength:

1. Helps promote hair growth

Ricinoleic acid is a fatty acid that is abundant in castor oil which aids in better blood flow to the scalp. Increased blood flow to the hair roots provides more nutrients and oxygen to your hair, which can enhance healthier and faster hair growth. Although this does not ensure a quick growth, it provides the best environment in order to make your hair grow stronger.

2. Strengthens hair and reduces breakage

Weak hair grows easily hence it is not easy to grow long. Castor oil extensively feeds the hair shaft and reinforces it at the roots. Splits and breakages can be reduced with regular use, thus appearing over time to have fuller and thicker hair.

3. Deeply moisturises dry scalp

Dry scalp may cause scaly itching and even loss of hair. Castor oil is a natural moisturiser, which helps in trapping hydration. The thick texture makes it easy to apply to the scalp and avoid the scalp from getting dry.

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4. Fights dandruff and scalp infections

Castor oil is naturally antibacterial and antifungal. This implies that it can assist in combating dandruff and maintaining a healthy scalp. It is also significant to have a healthy scalp since it will provide an appropriate environment where hair can grow well.

5. Adds shine and smoothness

In case your hair looks boring and dead, castor oil can make it shine once again. It flattens the hair cuticle, making your hair look smoother and less frizzy. It is also beneficial in enhancing the general texture, hair becomes soft and easy to manage.

How to use castor oil for best results?

As per the dermat, to use castor oil just warm some up and put it on your hair a times a week. Leave it on for an hour then wash it out with shampoo. Just remember that everyones hair is different so you might get results. Before you use castor oil do a patch test to make sure you are not allergic to it. A lot of people say that castor oil works for them but we need more studies to be sure.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.