Castor oil for faster hair growth: How to use this oil to stop hairfall in summer and keep the scalp healthy

How to use castor oil for hair growth: Are you dealing with extreme hairfall and hair loss issues? Try to add castor oil to your summer hair care routine to help boost hair growth and keep the scalp clean and fresh. Read on to know the best ways to use castor oil for hair growth in summer.

Castor oil for faster hair growth: How to use this oil to stop hairfall in summer and keep the scalp healthy

Castor oil for faster hair growth: Hair fall during summer is a common concern, often triggered by heat, sweat, scalp infections, and excess oil buildup. While many people turn to expensive treatments, natural remedies like castor oil continue to remain one of the most trusted solutions for promoting hair growth and improving scalp health. Rich in essential nutrients, antioxidants, and fatty acids, castor oil helps nourish hair roots, reduce breakage, and create the right environment for stronger, healthier hair.

However, the texture of castor oil is quite thick, which is why sometimes it becomes difficult to apply it to the hair and scalp. But, we got your back! Simply mix castor oil with other natural ingredients like to control hair fall, fight dandruff, and boost hair growth naturally.

How To Use Castor Oil For Fast Hair Growth: Steps To Follow

Castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid that makes up about 90% of its composition. It is also high in other fatty acids including omega-6 and omega-9 as well as vitamin E, which collectively contribute to its intense moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties for hair health.

Here are the steps that need to be followed to promote better scalp health and hair growth naturally:

Castor Oil With Coconut Oil For Dry And Frizzy Hair

If your hair feels dry and rough, you must add castor oil with coconut oil and apply this hair oil mix to your hair and scalp at least twice a week to promote better hair and scalp health. This oil mix helps provide deep nourishment and locks in the required moisture to the roots, without letting them feel greasy and oily. Excessive dryness or too much oil can affect the hair's health; therefore, it's highly recommended to apply and massage this hair oil mix weekly.

This hair oil also hydrates the dry scalp, reduces dandruff production, and thus helps the hair grow.

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How to make this oil mix: Simply mix 4-5 drops of castor oil with 10 drops of coconut oil. Massage this mix gently into the scalp and leave it on for 30 45 minutes before washing with a mild shampoo.

Castor Oil With Neem Leaves To Fight Scalp Infection And Dandruff

If your scalp feels itchy and full of dandruff, you must consider adding this hair oil to your scalp and hair twice a week. Neem leaves are rich in anti-inflammatory properties and are known for their excellent profile of nutrients that help clean the scalp and remove bacterial build-ups on the scalp. If you are suffering from extreme hair fall issues while dealing with dandruff, you need to first clean the scalp from these bacterial infestations.

This oil also helps in keeping excess oil and sebum accumulation on the scalp under control.

How to make this oil mix: Simply mix 10 drops of castor oil, and then warm it up with some neem leaves or simply add a few drops of neem oil to it. Massage this mix gently into the scalp and leave it on for 30 45 minutes before washing with a mild shampoo.

Castor Oil With Mustard Oil To Provide Strength To Roots

If your hair is thin and fragile, make sure to use a mix of castor oil and mustard oil. Mustard oil, also known as sarso ka tel is one of the staple oils that is used in making Indian cuisines. But this oil is also packed with vitamins and nutrients that help in strengthening the roots and keeping the scalp healthy - thus promoting faster hair growth.

How to make this oil: Mix 1 tablespoon castor oil with 7-8 drops of mustard oil. Apply hair oil mix evenly and leave for 30 minutes before rinsing.

Therefore, if your question was to understand if castor oil can actually help in new hair growth, then the answer is 'yes'. This natural oil can be a powerful addition to your summer hair care routine when used correctly. The natural nutrients in castor oil helps reduce hair fall, nourish the scalp, and support healthier hair growth. However, consistency and the right combinations are key. Pair it with good hair hygiene, hydration, and a balanced diet to see long-term results.

Castor Oil With Onion Juice To Control Hair Fall

If you are suffering from extreme hair fall issues, you must add a few drops of onion juice to castor oil. This potent hair oil mix is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that helps boost hair growth and keep the scalp clean and nourished. Onion juice contains sulfur compounds (especially cysteine), quercetin, and vitamins A, C, and E, making it a potent natural remedy for promoting hair growth, strengthening follicles, reducing dandruff, and curbing hair fall. It acts as a nutrient-rich tonic for the scalp.

How to make this oil: Mix 10 drops of castor oil with 5 drops of freshly prepared onion juice. Apply this oil mix to scalp, leave for 20 30 minutes, then wash thoroughly with a mild shampoo.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Results may vary from person to person. If you have severe hair fall or scalp conditions, consult a dermatologist before trying new remedies.

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