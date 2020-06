If you have a history of heat rashes, then carrot can be your go-to solution. © Shutterstock.

Summer comes with a host of skin issues including sun damage, heat rashes, acne, blemishes, uneven skin tone and dryness. While commercially available skin care products can help you beat all of these, the downside is, they come with a lot of harmful chemicals. So, it's better to resort to natural ingredients to deal with these summer skin issues. Simply rummage through your kitchen shelf and the humble vegetables will help you heal all these issues that are likely to trouble you during the hot and sultry summer days. Yes, you heard us right. Kitchen regulars like potatoes, tomatoes, and carrots are not only nutritional powerhouses, that on your plate, they deserve to be part of your skin care routine as well. Here, we share with you, easy recipes to make face packs and masks with these vegetables that will arm you up against acne, rashes, dryness and more.

Carrot and potato paste

If you have a history of heat rashes, then carrot can be your go-to solution. Beta carotene, a compound present in this vegetable will make the healing process fast by reducing inflammation. Potatoes, on the other hand, contain an enzyme called 'catecholase' which helps to brighten the skin and get rid of dark spots.

Cut one carrot, one potato and some cabbage into small pieces.

Boil until soft before mashing them together.

Add a teaspoon of milk to form a smooth paste.

Apply on your face, rubbing carefully in a circular motion.

Radish and carrot juice pack

Radish comes vitamin C, zinc, and phosphorus and it should be part of your skin care routine if you experience issues like dryness, acne, pimples, and rashes. Carrot juice also acts as an anti-inflammatory agent and helps you ward off acne and rashes.

How to

Take one teaspoon of radish juice, one teaspoon of carrot juice, one egg white and one teaspoon of wheat flour.

Mix all the ingredients together.

Apply it on the affected areas and leave for 15 minutes.

Tomato pack

Tomatoes are rich in potassium, vitamin C, antioxidants like lycopene and astringent properties too. All these make this vegetable an ideal option to treat a wide range of skin issues like sun damage, dullness, oil build-up, black heads, so on and so forth.

How to

Mash one tomato and add one tablespoon of lemon juice.

Apply on your face and let it dry.

Rinse thoroughly with cold water after 15 minutes.

Potato Pack

This is a great pack for those with dry skin issues as potato is rich in potassium which hydrates and moisturizes your skin. It also comes with vitamin B6, which improves new cell formation. The calcium present in potatoes heals dry skin issues.

How to

Mash a potato nicely and mix it with cold milk.

Gently massage your face with it for some time.

Leave it for 5 minutes before washing off with cold water.

Beetroot face mask

Being rich in vitamin C, beetroot acts as a wrinkle smoothing agent. It also helps you get rid of blemishes caused by sun damage while ensuring an even skin tone.

How to

Peel a beet and cut it into four pieces.

Grate them fine.

Add 2 tablespoons of sour cream or yoghurt.

Mix everything together and your mask is ready.

Gently apply the mask on your face and rinse off after 15 minutes.

Cucumber face mask cum toner

Cucumber is one of the most popular foods when it comes to beauty and skin remedies. It contains 80% of water and helps hydrating your skin like no other ingredient.

How to

Grind freshly chopped cucumbers.

Filter out the juice and squeeze lemon into it so that you can use it later as a toner.

Now, apply the mashed cucumber on your face and leave it for about 15 minutes before washing off.

Follow this up by dabbing the toner with a cotton ball. It will cleanse your skin.