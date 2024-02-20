Can You Mix Coconut Oil And Kalonji Seeds?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
What is the best remedy for baldness? It is expected to lose 100 hairs in a day, but it can be a matter of concern if your hair falls more than this. Loss of more than 100 hairs can make you a victim of baldness. Today, people are losing a lot of hair at an early age. Today, in this article, we will tell you a method which can reduce the problem of hair fall.
To overcome the problem of baldness, a mixture of kalonji seeds and coconut oil can be used. Coconut oil can help in removing baldness. Let us know the method of making this oil-
What is the best treatment for baldness? You can become a victim of baldness due to excessive hair fall. In such a situation, extra care of hair is required.
This will increase the beauty of hair and may reduce hair fall.
To overcome the hair fall problem, a mixture of kalonji (black seed) and coconut can be best for your hair. However, if your hair is getting damaged, get help from your hair expert.
