Can Keratin Treatment Ruin Your Hair? 5 Expert Recommended Ways To Reverse The Damage

Keratin is an important protein for hair but artificial keratin treatment is not the best option for anyone.

Keratin smoothening treatments work by breaking the disulfide bonds in the hair bonds that are responsible for your hair's natural structure and texture. By breaking these bonds, the treatment aims to reattach them in a smoother, straighter configuration. However, the reformed bonds are inherently weaker than the original ones, leading to increased susceptibility to breakage and hairfall. This fundamental alteration in the hair's structure can have both immediate and long-term effects on its health.

How to reverse the damage done by keratin hair treatment

For starters, Dr Sethi would like you to know that there isn't a dramatic before-and-after difference to be observed after hitting pause on your cycle of keratin treatments. With a gradual reduction in breakage over time, the payoff for going cold turkey on hair treatments is worth the effort. "It takes about a year for the hair to recover after discontinuing keratin treatments. During this time, the original, healthier bonds have the opportunity to regain strength, leading to reduced breakage.