Can hair grow in 56 days? New research reveals what science says

With the increasing discussion of hair loss and hair thinning a new study is offering a glimpse of hope to grow hair faster but is it possible to grow new hair in 56 days? The answer according to preliminary studies is maybe not but definitely encouraging. In a new study published on medRxiv researchers have found that a unique hair growth serum developed from plant extracts can help increase hair density and thickness in just two months. Although researchers have cautioned that the findings are preliminary the results have created interest in quicker scientific methods of hair regrowth.

What did the study find?

Dr. Tsong Min Chang at Schweitzer Biotech in Taiwan conducted the study with an aim to find out whether a combination serum could accelerate the growth phase called the anagen phase of hair follicles. A group of 60 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 60 took part in the study where all subjects were required to massage one milliliter of the serum into their scalp once a day for eight weeks. Through this study a team of researchers led by Dr. Chang tracked hair density, thickness, length and hair shedding during the trial.

The study was designed to be credible with the use of placebos and blinding as it compared various groups using increasingly complex versions of the formula which includes simple to a full combination. Interestingly scientists found out the full formulation group showed the greatest improvements after 8 weeks with almost a 25 per cent gain in hair density over the placebo group.

What's in the serum?

The serum includes conventional ingredients such as caffeine and panthenol which are often found in hair products as stimulants and moisturisers for better hair health. More interestingly it includes extracellular vesicles from Centella Asiatica which have wound healing and anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally it contains fibroblast growth factor 7 (FGF7) and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) which are protein signals that are important for waking up hair follicles and aiding growth during the anagen or growing phase. This, researchers believe could potentially prepare a better environment for hair follicles and activate them.

Can hair grow in 56 days?

Although the research demonstrates an increase in density experts point out that this doesn't necessarily translate to total hair regrowth in 56 days particularly for people with pattern baldness or other medical conditions. Crucially the study was executed on healthy people and not on patients with clinical hair loss conditions so it may not have the same effects in practice.

"Hair growth is a gradual biological process, so expecting complete regrowth within just 56 days is usually unrealistic," explains Dr. Nandini Dadu, Aesthetic Physician, Hair Restoration Expert, and GLP Coach at Dadu Medical Centre, Rajouri Garden and Vasant Vihar . "However within this time frame, patients might observe visible improvements like decreased hair loss, enhanced scalp health, increased thickness and better hair density particularly when treatments are initiated early. Actual regrowth is influenced by various factors including the root cause of hair loss, age, genetics, hormonal balance and adherence to treatment. Treatments and therapies can reactivate dormant follicles but noticeable regrowth typically takes several months. The important factors are early diagnosis, individualized treatment and having patience instead of expecting a quick change."

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The study supports the idea that targeted multi-ingredient serums can hasten early signs of hair growth in two months. But hair growth is a natural process affected by genetics, hormones, nutrition and scalp health. Also researchers emphasise the need for longer and larger studies before these serums can be trusted for the treatment.

The prospect of a 56 day hair makeover is exciting but one should be realistic as hair regrowth still relies on patience, scalp health and good health in general. As technology progresses it is clear that the key to hair care may be a simple combination of science rather than looking for a magic overnight cure.