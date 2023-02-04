Can Cosmetic Products Cause Cancer? Explains Oncologist

They are not environmentally friendly because they make the water more acidic. Sulphate usage is declining due to the cosmetics industry's growing awareness of the negative consequences of sulphates. The use is becoming softer and less prevalent, particularly in body washes and shampoos.

While some studies have found links between certain cosmetic products and health concerns, there is currently no evidence that cosmetic products can cause cancer.

Although no scientific evidence exists that cosmetic products can cause cancer, some products may contain ingredients linked to cancer or other health concerns. For example, some studies have found that exposure to certain chemicals in cosmetics, such as phthalates and parabens, can disrupt hormones and affect reproductive and developmental health. Additionally, some hair dyes have been found to contain carcinogenic substances that may increase the risk of certain types of cancer. However, Dr Nikhil S Ghadyalpatil, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist & Hemato-Oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad shares that the evidence for these associations is not strong, and more research is needed to understand cosmetic products' potential health effects fully.

Talcum: The mineral talc is extracted from the ground. Because it is so effective at absorbing moisture and reducing friction, cosmetic manufacturers frequently incorporate it into products like baby powder, blush, eye shadow, and others. Talc is mined, as well as a group of minerals known as asbestos. Therefore, it is frequently located near talc. Hair dye: Nearly 5,000 chemicals, some of which have cancer-causing potential, are present in hair colour products. The possible connection between cancer and researchers has been studied for decades. For example, researchers discovered compounds in hair colour that gave animals cancer in the middle to late 1970s. Bath and body care products: In 28% of all personal care products, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) discovered the carcinogen 1,4-dioxane. In addition, more than 40% of the items with the "natural" label contained the same ingredient, according to the Organic Consumers Association (OCA). Hair straightening products: Some hair smoothing or straightening products, such as the Brazilian Blowout, including formaldehyde, a substance known to cause cancer. Be careful if you work in a beauty salon because formaldehyde exposure at work may increase your risk of developing cancer. UV nail lamps: Nail salon dryers use UV nail lamps to hasten lacquer drying. Furthermore, such lights are unsettling. According to a recent study, UV light exposure varies from salon to salon and requires at least eight visits for damage to manifest. Skin cancer risk is still minimal even then.

In Conclusion

