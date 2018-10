Premature greying of hair definitely brings fear to most of us. However, you can easily get rid of grey hair with the help of home remedies. There are several home remedies that help us treat various hair and skin problems without any side effects. One such effective and amazing home remedy for treating grey hair is camphor.

There are several factors responsible for grey hair such as eating habits, chemicals, melanin deficiency, stress, etc. Yes, it is possible to prevent premature greying of hair by making few lifestyle changes and by using the correct shampoo which contains fewer chemicals. And there are also many medical ways to reverse greying of hair such as hormone therapy treatment or re-pigmentation therapy. Now, here we will discuss about the usage of camphor for grey hair.

Usage of camphor to treat grey hair

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of extra virgin coconut oil

4 fresh hibiscus flowers

2 tablets of camphor

How to prepare: Take a small pan, add coconut oil into it and boil it for some time. Then add hibiscus flowers to it while the oil heats up. Stir the oil for a minute, turn off the gas. Add camphor tablets to the solution. Let the mixture cool down for a few minutes. Make sure the oil is cool enough and then massage your thoroughly. Repeat the process daily. After continuous usage, it will help to reduce the appearance of grey hair.

How does camphor works for treating grey hair?

Camphor helps to fight hair fall, prevent grey hair, strengthening your hair, kill lice because it possesses antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties. Camphor-enriched hair oil helps to maintain your scalp health and strengthen hair follicles. It makes the hair manageable, soft, healthy and also helps to condition your hair. So, to say goodbye to white hair try this amazing yet effective camphor hack.