Brides, Sip On These Juices For A Natural Wedding-Day Glow

Photo: Freepik

There are many things that can be done at home in preparation for the wedding events. Among them is drinking specific juices and concoctions.

From the moment the wedding dates are announced, most brides-to-be begin to take care of their skin and hair, going for routine parlour appointments. But, there are many things that can be done at home in preparation for the wedding events, and they do not require you to shell out a lot of money. Among them is drinking specific juices and concoctions that can give you a healthy and natural glow.

On Instagram, nutritionist Lovneet Batra listed the health benefits of five simple drinks, calling them "bridal glow in a glass". "These simple drinks are all about nourishing your skin from within," she said. Take a look.

The first drink is beetroot amla juice. According to the expert, it is a "skin superfood". While beetroot purifies the blood, amla's vitamin C content gives you a bridal glow.

The second drink is sugarcane juice with lemon. As delicious as this drink is, it is also packed with health benefits. It can make your skin glow by giving it a natural hydration and a sweet and citrusy boost, said the nutritionist.

The third drink that brides must consume is green tea with lemon. Batra explained that while green tea is a fantastic detoxifier, when combined with lemon, it hydrates the skin and adds a brightening vitamin C boost to your face, making it look naturally beautiful.

A yogurt berry smoothie with raw honey can also do wonders for your skin ahead of the wedding. This delightful drink is rich in probiotics, antioxidants and natural sweetness, making it ideal for your skin's health.

Finally, a less-known drink, bamboo shoot and lotus stem juice. According to the expert, it is rich in silica, which is an essential nutrient for maintaining skin elasticity. It is considered to be great for hair and skin, as it boosts the production of collagen.

"These simple drinks are all about nourishing your skin from within. Incorporate them into your pre-wedding routine for that stunning bridal glow," Batra stated.

Would you like to try?