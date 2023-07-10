Bridal Skin Care During the Monsoons By Shahnaz Husain

During the Monsoons, wash the face several times with plain water. Night-time cleansing is a must, to remove the impurities that have collected on the skin during the day.

Looking beautiful on the wedding day is not merely a matter of make-up and dress. It needs weeks of care. If a skin care programme is followed four to six weeks before the wedding, it can really help to reinvent your beauty.

For a Monsoon bride, high humidity poses a problem, especially for those with oily or combination skin. Oily skins look even more oily and dull, due to sweat and oil secretions being deposited on the skin. Sweat on the skin also attracts dirt and pollutants from the atmosphere more easily.

Skincare Tips For Monsoon Brides

Deep pore cleansing with facial scrubs is important, in order to keep the pores free of clogged oil and dirt. It also helps to brighten the skin. After washing or cleansing the skin in the morning, use a facial scrub twice a week. Mix ground almonds with curd and use it as a scrub. Dried and powdered lemon and orange peels, or mint (pudina) leaves can also be added to the scrub. For oily skin, a scrub can be used daily. For dry skin, use it twice a week. Apply it on the face and rub gently on the skin, using a circular motion. Then, rinse off with plenty of plain water.

A flower-based skin tonic or freshener is a boon in humid weather. Rose water can be mixed with witch hazel to make a refreshing skin tonic. Witch hazel will be available at a pharmacy. For oily skin, mix them in equal quantities. For dry skin, mix one part witch hazel with three parts rose water. Wipe the face with it using cotton wool.

A multani mitti pack is useful during the monsoons. Mix it with rose water into a paste and apply on the face, washing it off when it dries. For a monsoon face mask, mix 3 teaspoons of oats with egg white and one teaspoon each of honey and curd. If you don't want to use egg white, add rose water or orange juice. Apply it on the face and wash it off after half an hour. Use it twice a week.

For bridal make-up, a water-based foundation is better during the Monsoons. Dot foundation on the face and blend with a damp sponge or with finger tips. Don't forget the neck. Apply loose powder, or try compact powder to set the foundation. Use a foundation with beige tones, rather than pink, as beige suits Indian skin colour tones better.

Here are some tips to make your make-up last longer during the Monsoons:

Wrap an ice cube in a clean cloth and wipe the face with it, just for a few seconds. This helps to close the pores. For oily skin, the use of an astringent lotion before foundation or powder will help make-up last. After applying astringent lotion, wait for a few minutes and then apply foundation. A rose skin tonic is ideal for all skin types. When you apply powder, press the powder all over the face and neck, with a slightly damp sponge. This helps it to set and last longer.

