© Shutterstock

A research at Kyoto University in Japan found that collagen in the skin is organized in a mesh-like structure, and that elastic fibers — the connective tissue found in skin — follows the same orientation. Researchers say that as the largest organ of the human body our skin is astounding. It protects us from infection, endures radiation, senses temperature, and is flexible enough to withstand our everyday activities. What holds this all together is the protein we all know and love: collagen. The Scientific Reports published this study.

As you get older, your skin loses its elasticity. Fine lines and wrinkles make an appearance. This makes you look older. One reason behind this is the loss f collagen. It is nothing but a protein present in your bones, muscles, tendons and skin. In fact, it is the most abundant protein found in the human body. It gives structure to you body and provides it with strength. With age, and also due to certain health conditions, you start losing it. But there are certain foods that are rich in this protein. These foods can stimulate the production of collagen in the body.

WHAT IS COLLAGEN?

If you haven’t heard of collagen before, it’s one of the most abundant proteins in the body that helps give structure to our hair, skin, nails, bones, ligaments and tendons. Thanks to collagen, we’re better able to move, bend and stretch. Collagen is also behind helping hair shine, skin glow and nails stay nice and healthy.

Collagen is an essential building block for the skin. It helps our skin stay toned and supple because it makes up to 70 percent of the protein within our skin, which in return helps our skin stay balanced. The dermis, which provides the foundation for the skin, is closely involved in the skin’s elasticity and flexibility, and the main source of collagen in the skin. Getting an appropriate amount of collagen helps to ensure our skin looks glowing.

COLLAGEN RICH FOODS

As we age and the stressors of life set in, our collagen production is majorly impacted. Getting it in a balanced diet can help our bodies regenerate what’s been lost or broken down. Try adding these foods into your diet to boost your body’s collagen content:

Oysters

Oysters are rich in minerals like zinc and copper, which both work together to activate the molecules that are required for collagen synthesis.

Leafy Greens and Citrusy Fruits

Vitamin C plays an essential role in collagen synthesis, and foods like leafy greens, such as spinach, arugula and swiss chard, citrus fruits and vegetables like broccoli, red peppers and broccoli rabe are filled with it. Vitamin C also acts as an antioxidant, so you get the added benefit of protecting your skin from free radical damage as well, woo-hoo!

Meat

Our body can’t produce essential amino acids on its own, but the protein in meat can help us. Meats like beef and chicken also contain non-essential amino acids that can produce collagen. These are just a few items to name a few that can help our bodies produce more collagen. In addition to these foods, you can also implement more bone broth, garlic, berries and fish to your diet to help enhance your body’s collagen production as well. So, the next time you feel like you have no other choice but to visit a plastic surgeon to schedule a botox appointment, just take a trip to your kitchen because what you’re looking for could be right in your fridge.

Text sourced from zliving.com