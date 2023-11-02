Boost Hair Growth By Preparing This Rosemary Spray At Home

Hair fall and hair loss problems have become very common across demographics. Blame it on poor lifestyle choices, stressful jobs and nutritional deficiencies. People who experience hair fall on the regular tend to stress about it, and it leads to more hair fall. The cycle is a never-ending one. But, something needs to be done about it.

While it is important to check with an expert and understand the actual cause of hair fall, there are many preventive techniques out there, which are said to prevent further hair loss by improving the health of the scalp and strengthening the roots of the hair.

One such natural method involves adding the herb rosemary to your everyday routine. It is considered to be a healing herb; it makes for an essential oil, which can do wonders for your overall health.

When it comes to the scalp, rosemary can be used as a spray. Ridhima Batra, a nutritionist, explained that rosemary helps in "relaxing the muscles in the scalp, allowing for better blood flow to the hair follicles in combination with the herb's already-established antioxidant properties, which helps in hair growth and thickness".

She added that rosemary helps combat oily and itchy scalp, and gives "silky and shiny hair".

The expert took to Instagram to share a video on how one can make a rosemary hair spray at home and use to address the following problems:

- Hair loss or hair thinning

- Androgenic alopecia aka pattern baldness

Add some rosemary sprigs and water to a pan. Boil it for 20-25 minutes. Let it cool down and then sieve it. Take the water and put it in a spray bottle. Add a cap and then spray it all over your scalp, especially on places where there is less hair. Massage properly. After an hour, wash your hair. Do this regularly.

Batra said that you can also use rosemary essential oil diluted in water to create this mix.