Body Lotion vs Body Butter: Which moisturiser is best for summer skin?

Confused between body lotion and body butter for summer? Know which moisturiser suits your skin type best to keep it soft, fresh and hydrated.

Body Lotion vs Body Butter (Image AI Generated)

Our skin is challenged with several issues during the summer season. Skin may feel sticky or dry and irritated due to heat, humidity, sweat, sun exposure and showering too often. This is where it's crucial to select the appropriate moisturising cream. Many people are often confused between body lotion and body butter. Both are beneficial to keeping skin soft and moist but they function differently.

So, which one is better for summer? The answer depends on your skin type and how much hydration your skin needs.

What is Body Lotion?

A light, watery moisturiser is called body lotion. Easy to spread on the skin and absorbs rapidly, without grease. Lotions are generally preferred in hot and humid climate as they are light and cooling.

Moisturisers can lock in moisture and safeguard skin barrier per the Mayo Clinic. Lotions contain a host of ingredients, including glycerin, ceramides and hyaluronic acid, which are used to keep skin hydrated.

Benefits of Body Lotion in Summer

Lightweight and non-sticky

Absorbs quickly into the skin

Incorporate appropriate products into your skin care regimen for oily and combination skin.

Easy to wear and comfortable in wet conditions.

Supplies water post-showering

What is Body Butter?

Body butter is more dense than lotion, and heavier. It has more oils and butters such as shea butter, cocoa butter or mango butter. It forms a protective barrier on the skin which helps to retain moisture for longer.

The Cleveland Clinic's experts outline how moisturisers rich in moisture, containing emollients and occlusive ingredients, can prevent moisture loss from your skin.

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Benefits of Body Butter in Summer

Incorporates moisturising oils into dry skin to help it replenish moisture

Helps to fill up any rough or flaky places

Locks in moisture longer periods

Great for elbows, knees and heels

Good for those with extremely dry or sensitive skin

Which One is Better For Summer?

Body lotion is the better alternative in the summer season to most people. It is light in texture which doesn't make the skin sticky. Heavy creams or butters can feel uncomfortable in the day as summer brings with it more sweat and oil production.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean body butter should be avoided. Body butter can still benefit anyone with very dry skin, excessive air conditioning time or rough areas of skin. Apply it at night and/or just on dry areas rather than body-wide.

The Mayo Clinic dry skin guide also indicates that dry skin can get worse in the summer because of hot weather, harsh soaps and over baths, so moisturising frequently is very important throughout the summer.

Body lotion and body butter are both great for the body, but in the summer, body lotion is likely more comfortable and convenient. It provides hydration to skin, doesn't weigh it down and is safe for daily application. Body butter is more suitable for body nourishment and treating extra dry areas.

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