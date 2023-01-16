Blind Pimples: Painful Bumps That Can Be Felt But Not Easily Seen

Sometimes whiteheads or blackheads can also start out as blind pimples.

Acnes come in many forms. Sometimes they might pop us as red pumps on the skin and other times they might remain beneath the skin. Blind pimples are acne that does not pop out on the skin but develops under it. For people prone to acne, it is not uncommon to see a corner hurting badly, and feeling like acne but there might be nothing to see on the skin's surface. Blind pimples many times are painful but not visible or the skin might become slightly inflamed.

Unlike others of their kind, blind pimples can be stubborn to get rid of because their surface isn't exposed to the outside and one cannot pop or see their head. Sometimes blind pimples might erupt on the skin surface and form a head and other times they might just vanish without forming any blemish.

How are blind pimples formed?

Blind pimples can happen to anyone suffering from a pimple or acne outburst. They usually occur in areas having more oil glands. Sometimes when the pores of your skin get blocked with dirt, bacteria and dead cells, the skin's natural oil sebum is not able to seep out through the blockage and might start building up in the area, resulting in a lesion or blind acne. Sometimes whiteheads or blackheads can also start out as blind pimples. Later, a head can develop at the centre. The following are some signs of a blind pimple-

A painful bump that can be felt only when one brushes their finger over the area Pain or discomfort around the lump Slight swelling or redness near the lump.

Why it might be a bad idea to pop blind pimples?

It is hard to pop blind pimples because they are present below the skin's surface. Unlike whiteheads, their head is not visible on the top. As per experts, attempting to pop a blind pimple can result in permanent scars. Since they are positioned deeper than the surface pimples, popping them can increase the risk of infection in the deeper layers of the skin. Sometimes when the blind pimple is squeezed hard, its content such as bacteria and dead blood cells can seep deep inside the skin causing inflammation.

How can you get rid of them?

Blind pimples can be stubborn and might sometimes more time than a surface pimple to emerge. If you have a blind pimple that can be managed at home, the following things can be done-

Don't pick or squeeze the blind pimple Warm compress can help release the pus and fasten the healing Get an acne patch or medicated bandage Apply tea tree oil.