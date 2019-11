Considered to be the most beautiful woman in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been stunning the world with her beauty for decades. She is an inspiration for young women across the world who aspire to reach her level of elegance. It is not easy to look the way she does and still manage an incredibly successful career and also take care of a child. Without doubt, it requires a lot of effort and discipline. Youthful and energetic, Aishwarya inspired the world with her amazing post-pregnancy weight loss. On her 46th birthday, we wish her and hope that she stays evergreen and gorgeous for many more years to come. Here we reveal are some diet and beauty tips that she has revealed over the years in different interviews with many reputed media houses.

DIET AND BEAUTY SECRETS OF THE DIVA

If you too want to look like a 20-yar-old in your 40s, then follow these beauty tips that come straight from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Drink plenty of water

In an interview with a popular fashion magazine, she stated that the key to her glowing and healthy skin is water. She believes that drinking at least 8 glasses of water a day is the reason for her ageless beauty. And science agrees. According to a recent study at the National Institute of Health, (NIH), USA, there are six different ways in which water contributes to beauty. It makes your skin glow, prevents ageing, clears fine lines and rashes, makes nails stronger, fights acne and reduces the chances of hair loss.

Say no to junk food

To be like Aishwarya Rai, you will have to also make sacrifices like her. In a recent interview, she stated that she’s a foodie and loves street food. But she hasn’t been able to indulge herself for a long time. She said she prefers eating home-cooked food and tries very hard to stick to her diet and monitor her calorie intake. Junk food usually very high in calories and low in nutritional value. Filled with sugar and fat, they are hard to digest and can cause weight gain if consumed in high amounts.

Aromatherapy

In an interview she gave in 2015, she beauty tip that she revealed was that she loves aromatherapy and often tries aromatic oils like sandalwood to soothe the skin. Along with sandalwood, chamomile and lavender are also known to reduce stress, anxiety and insomnia. You can also use eucalyptus and lemon grass to fight infections.

Natural oil for healthy hair

In an interview she gave in 2015, she said that, along with healthy and safe hair products, she also uses natural oils like coconut oil, olive oil and almond oil for massage. These oils have anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and moisturising properties, which help prevents dry scalp, dandruff and promote hair growth.