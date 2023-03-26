Biotin Gummies For Hair And Skin: Do They Really Work? Doses, Possible Side Effects You Should Know

Biotin for hair, and skin health: How much biotin is enough, where can you get it, and what can it really do for you?

In today's busy life, we often ignore the important factors that contribute to healthy living. From skipping meals to not giving the body enough amount of sleep, there are several daily activities that we are doing without realising the harmful impact that they may have on our overall health. One of the major problems that our generation is facing today is the lack of important vitamins in the body which eventually invites tons of health issues, including weak immunity, memory loss, skin issues, stress, hair loss, etc. In this article, we will take a close look at one of the most important vitamins that play a major role in supporting healthy skin and hair growth. Our experts will explain the possible side effects and safety information, the proper dosage, and how to select the right biotin gummies for you.

What vitamin is important for the right development of hair and skin tissues? Biotin is a vitamin that plays a significant role in keeping hair and skin healthy. A form of vitamin B also known as vitamin B7, biotin has attracted a lot of hype lately - but when it comes to nutrition, it is important that you understand why you need to take these vitamin supplements, and whether they are safe for consumption or not. We spoke to Saheb Bedi, Co-Founder of Sulo Nutrition Pvt Ltd, to understand how biotin supplements in the form of gummies work, and what one should keep in mind when consuming them to see the best results. Here's all you should know.

What Is Biotin?

Biotin, also known as vitamin H, is one of the B complex vitamins that help the body to convert food into energy. This converted energy helps in the functioning of the body. B vitamins, and especially biotin, help in keeping the skin, hair, eyes, liver, and nervous system healthy. It is one of the most important nutrients that a pregnant lady needs to support embryonic growth. Most people get the required amount of biotin from the food they eat, but there is more to just hair and skin health that regular consumption of biotin can provide. As per studies, the right amount of biotin in the body can help in regulating blood sugar levels of the body. But can only diet help the body get the right amount of biotin? Not really. In their daily busy life, people tend to eat the right foods, and thus a lack of vitamins in the body. This is when the need to take supplements come into the picture.

As the natural sources of biotin include -- nuts, legumes, avocado, broccoli, meat liver, yeast, etc, it becomes difficult for everyone to consume the right food daily to manage the biotin levels of the body. This is when experts suggest intaking biotin supplements. One of the most hyped biotin supplement at the moment are the gummies. But are they good? Do biotin gummies really work? What are the possible side effects and who should avoid taking these gummies? Let's understand in detail.

Symptoms of Biotin Deficiency

Before you consider adding this micronutrient to your diet, understanding whether your body needs it or not is important. Some of the symptoms of Biotin deficiency that your body may show up include -

Thinning hair Extreme hair fall Brittle nails Change in skin texture (It can become extremely dry) Rashes around the eyes, nose, and mouth Conjunctivitis (pink eye) Stress and depression Extreme fatigue Brain fogging Hallucinations

Now that you know what biotin deficiency can do to your body, here is what Sulo Nutrition Co-Founder says and suggests everyone to know before adding the Biotin gummies (supplements) to their diet.

Composition of Biotin Gummies

Mr Saheb Bedi says it is important to understand the composition of a particular biotin gummy before adding them to your daily diet. However, he believes that the right way to have them daily, accompanied by the right lifestyle changes can help a person fight what a lack of biotin in the body can invite. "You can see the results within 1 month but for the best result, it is advised to use it for 3 months," says Mr Bedi. He further added that most of the gummies are pectin based and contain all the essential vitamins for hair growth and skin health. "One should not only add biotin in their diet to promote hair and skin health. Zinc and Folic acid are also two important nutrients that play an important role. While selecting the right gummies for hair and skin health, one must look for zinc and folic acid content in the ingredient list," Mr Bedi said.

How Much Biotin Should One Take Daily?

If you are wondering how much biotin you should be adding to your daily diet to see the results, here is what experts want you to know. The right amount of daily biotin consumption should be between 30 micrograms (mcg) per day -- this is recommended for adolescents and adults. When it comes to biotin gummies, which work just as perfectly as any other form of biotin supplements, Mr Bedi says it is recommended that an adult should take 2 gummies a day with a proper diet for the best results. "The dosage should remain the same between 30 grams. However, if you are asking about the number of gummies that one should take, then I would say it totally depends on the size of the gummies. Which is why I recommend reading the description of the gummies before consuming them," he said.

How long does it take to see the results? Nothing works like a magic. One needs to show some patience when it comes to the results of a particular lifestyle change. The same goes for biotin gummies. "You can see the results within 1 month but for the best result, it is advised to use it for 3 months. This should also be accompanied by the right diet and exercise routine. One must avoid excessive alcohol intake, smoking cigarettes, and not giving the body enough sleep to help the process work better," Mr Bedi said.

Possible Biotin Side Effects of Biotin

Nothing is good when consumed in large amounts.

Overconsumption of Biotin supplements/gummies can also invite some health problems. We have listed the possible side effects of biotin below:

Insomnia Skin rashes Pimples Digestive issues Kidney problems

Although biotin is a water-soluble vitamin (meaning any excess that comes out in your urine and faeces), one must follow the safety guidelines of a particular supplement before adding them to their daily diet.

Disclaimer: Biotin gummies contain an important vitamin which is believed to stimulate hair growth and reverse hair loss. However, we recommend you add any kind of vitamin to your diet only after consulting a doctor.