Bid Adieu To Oily Skin And Frizzy Hair This Monsoon

Monsoon can ruin your look. Get the look that you want by using minimalistic makeup!

Non-stop rainfall makes monsoon season very humid. The humidity takes atoll on the hair styles and makeup style that you wish to try. No matter how much you style and straighten your hair, it will go back to its natural state or worse, it can become really frizzy and out of shape. Women who have curly hair would relate to this problems even more.

When it comes to your skin, rain might wash away your makeup. In case you are not wearing waterproof eyeliner and mascara, get ready for racoon eyes. However, you can avoid all that, by following some simple tips to minimalistic makeup. Your makeup will stay intact as you enjoy the rain.

5 MAKEUP TIPS FOR YOUR PERFECT SMUDGE FREE MONSOON LOOK!

Try these tips for a hassle free look during rainy season.

Don't Overdo Your Makeup During Monsoon Season

When it comes to makeup for rainy days, less is always more. Make sure that you only use makeup to highlight your features and avoid using multiple layers of makeup products. This will not only help you achieve a soft dewy look but also will help in keeping your skin healthy and your rainy day makeup will be hassle free. Excess makeup will also not look good because chances are it might wear off due to water or humidity. Makeup products are only water resistant up to some point.

Keep Your Hair Frizz-Free

You can keep your hair frizz-free by either blow drying it and styling it. That way your hair will stay slightly frizz-free. Another way to keep it maintained is by using a hair spray. But, the downside of using hair spray on a daily basis is that it can affect their texture and might also increase your hair fall. The best suggestion is keeping it natural and taking good care of it by regular washing and conditioning.

Matte Lipsticks For Your Lips

Replace glossy lip wear with matte lipsticks during this season. Glossy lip stick will wear off easily and you might have to keep re-applying. To prevent this constant headache, apply a matte lipstick. They will last longer and are also water resistant.

Waterproof Mascara And Eyeliner For Your Eyes

A waterproof mascara and eyeliner are every girls BFF during monsoon. Do not worry about raccoon eyes anymore. Use smudge proof water resistant mascara and eyeliner and get that sleek look.

All-In-One Cream For Your Face

Avoid applying too much foundation on your face especially on a daily basis. Excess use will affect your skin. Instead use a CC cream or BB cream which will give you the look as if you are wearing a foundation. Also make sure it is UV rays resistant. Before applying this cream, you can apply a primer as a base. This will give you the perfect look without involving excess cosmetics and also hard work.

