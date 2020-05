Treating your hair with a black tea rinse will help you get rid of grey hair naturally and will leave your hair looking shinier than before. © Shutterstock

In earlier days, grey hair was considered as a sign of maturity and wisdom, but premature greying is one of the worst things of modern lifestyle. Those streaks of silver and white may not necessarily the sign of aging. This condition may occur in your 20s too. It happens when your body is not producing enough melanin that gives the growing shaft of hair its color of brown, blonde, black, red, and anything in between.

Melanin is the same thing which adds colour to your skin and decides it to be fair or darker. The amount of dark or light colour present in someone's hair depends on how much melanin each hair has. Therefore, maintaining the quality and colour of hair gets very necessary. However, don't rush into opening those harmful chemical bottles (which you may or may not find in the stores amidst the lockdown), instead switch to natural ways of treating your grey hair. Here we are with a list of some DIY natural remedies to stop premature greying of hair.

Use amla and methi seeds

Amla contains good amount of vitamin C and it is frequently the go-to ayurvedic solution for all kinds of hair problems. Whereas methi seeds are rich in several nutrients and the combination of these super ingredients not only prevents premature greying but also promotes hair growth.

How to

Add 6-7 pieces to 3 tbsp of an oil of your choice (coconut, olive, almond) and boil for a few minutes.

Add 1 tbsp of fenugreek powder.

Cool, strain and apply generously all over the scalp at night.

Use a mild herbal shampoo to wash off in the morning.

Rinse with black tea

Black Tea has caffeine present in it which is rich in antioxidants. This adds a natural dark colour to your hair while stimulating the hair growth and strengthens them. Treating your hair with a black tea rinse will help you get rid of grey hair naturally and will leave your hair looking shinier than before.

How to

Boil a cup of water with 2 tbsps of black tea and a tsp of salt.

Cool and apply generously on freshly washed hair.

Allow to dry.

Repeat regularly to darken grey strands.

Almond oil and lemon juice

Almond oil consists of vitamin E which is very important for your hair. This nutrient nourishes the roots and prevents premature greying. Meanwhile, lemon juice not only adds shine and thickness to your hair but also promotes the hair growth.

How to

Mix almond oil and lemon juice in the ratio of 2:3.

Massage well in the scalp and hair.

Wash off after 30 minutes.

Henna and coffee

Henna is a natural conditioner and a colorant for your grey hair. And when combined with coffee, it gives excellent results.

How to