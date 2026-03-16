Best natural remedies for Sunburn: Here's how you can protect your skin this summer

The best natural remedies for sunburn include aloe vera, coconut oil, and oatmeal baths. Here's how to soothe and protect your skin during summer.

Best natural remedies for Sunburn Here's how you can protect your skin this summer

Summer is associated with more days, outdoor adventure, and sunshine. Though over exposure to sun may result in sunburn which is a frequent skin complication, and it creates redness, irritation, inflammation, and pain. Sunburn the skin, when overexposed to ultraviolet UV rays and not adequately covered, becomes sunburned. Although sunscreen and protective clothing are the most effective in preventing sunburn, natural remedies can be used in order to treat and calm the skin in case you are already burnt.These are some of the effective natural treatments for sunburn that will ease up your irritation and provide your skin with a quicker healing process.

Summer Skin Care: Best Natural Remedies For Sunburn

Here are some of the best natural remedies for sunburn

Aloe Vera as an Instant Cooling Lotion

One of the most famous natural remedies for sunburn is aloe vera. Aloe vera also has cooling and anti-inflammatory properties which help relieves the redness, irritation and swelling. The aloe vera gel in the extract of the fresh leaves hydrates the skin and helps it heal.

Apply freshly prepared aloe vera gel in a thin layer on the affected part two or three times in a day. It also alleviates the burning sensation besides repairing the damaged skin.

Cold milk compress

The milk has proteins, fats, and lactic acid that are capable of calming the sunburned skin. Cold milk compress creates a protective coating on the skin, and it also lowers the inflammation. Wet a piece of clean cloth with chilled milk and apply it softly onto the burnt part of the body and leave it on the part that is burnt 10-15 minutes. Do this several times a day and soothe irritated skin and put moisture back in it.

Coconut Oil to make the Skin Moist

Coconut oil contains healthy fatty acids which moisturize the skin and restore the damaged skin. When the sunburn shrinkage is over, the use of coconut oil can help avoid skin drying and exfoliation. coconut oil should be applied when the skin is already cool, and not when the sunburn is hot as the oil will trap the heat.

Cucumber for Skin Hydration

Cucumber contains natural antioxidant and cooler mechanisms that alleviate the pain of a sunburn. Its large percentage of water makes the skin hydrated and swelling is alleviated. Directly over the exposed sunburned skin you can put slices of cucumber ice or put cucumber in a blender and make a paste and a cooling mask. This solution contributes to swelling and the fatigue of the skin.

Oatmeal Bath

Oatmeal is also known to have a soothing effect on the skin, and may be used in removing itching and irritation of the skin as a result of sunburn. The healing process can be promoted by placing an oatmeal bath on inflamed skin. To a bath of lukewarm water add one cup finely ground oatmeal and soak approximately 15-20min. Hot water should be avoided as it will aggravate the burn and dryness.

Stay Hydrated

Sunburn causes moisture loss on the skin and this may cause dehydration. Consuming lots of water is beneficial to the body and well being of the skin as far as the healing is concerned. To have healthy skin in the hot summer seasons, hydration is necessary.

Sunscreen: How To Take Care of Your Skin

Even natural remedies will be useful to relieve sunburn, however, prevention is always the best solution. Wear a wide-spectrum sunscreen at least SPF 30, use protective clothing, and do not spend time in the sun during high periods which are normally in the morning 10 a.m. 4 p.m..By maintaining some precautions and applying natural remedies when necessary one can keep his or her skin healthy, serene and safe during the summer season.

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